22.08.2020 19:00:00

Salem luxury car dealership provides helpful details to new shoppers on website

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team of Acura of Salem is driven to help car shoppers find the right vehicle for their needs. That is why Acura of Salem is using every tool available to help customers find exactly what they are looking for. Using the dealer blog, Acura of Salem is helping answer drivers' questions about financing or leasing new vehicles.

There are several blog posts about finance options, specials and the advantages of shopping at Acura of Salem for interested readers to choose from. These blog posts offer several helpful details like the advantages of buying a used luxury vehicle and how to fit such a vehicle into shoppers' budgets.

Acura of Salem uses its blog as a hub of information for drivers on the latest Acura vehicles and what shoppers can do to learn more about what these Acura vehicles have to offer. There are several links inside to financial calculators and finance FAQs to answer drivers' questions. These tools can help drivers find out what fits their budget and if they can be approved for available special offers on the latest Acura vehicles.

Interested readers can learn more about the advantages they can expect to see at Acura of Salem by visiting the dealer blog on: acuraofsalem.com. Interested shoppers can learn more about the available new and used Acura vehicles at Acura of Salem by calling the sales team at 503-588-5000. For those who are looking for a more personal shopping experience, shoppers can visit the Acura of Salem showroom located at 2475 Commercial St. Se Salem, OR 97302 to take one of their vehicles for a test drive.

 

SOURCE Acura of Salem

Nachrichten

