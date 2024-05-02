Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Julius Bär Aktie
02.05.2024 17:50:17

Sale of Kairos to Anima successfully completed

Julius Bär
51.09 CHF 2.46%
Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sale of Kairos to Anima successfully completed

02.05.2024 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Julius Baer Group today successfully closed the sale of Kairos Partners SGR to Anima Holding SpA.

Zurich, 2 May 2024 – Following the signing with Anima Holding SpA of an agreement on the sale of Kairos Partners SGR (Kairos) on 16 November 2023, all pre-closing steps were efficiently and successfully completed, and approvals received to execute the sale as envisaged. As per today's closing date, Kairos has been deconsolidated from Julius Baer Group.

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2023, assets under management amounted to CHF 427 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and over 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com


News Source: Julius Baer Group Ltd.

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1894619

 
End of News EQS News Service

1894619  02.05.2024 CET/CEST

