SAKS Global expands global reach; new Brisbane office set to fulfil growing demand for world-class digital finance solutions in Australia

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAKS Global, reputed Sri Lanka based business process management solutions provider, has expanded its operations to Brisbane, Australia, making available its expansive portfolio of world-class Finance & Accounting services to businesses across the country.

As a financial services hub for the world's fastest growing region, the sector is in a rapid expansion phase. Financial services companies operating in Australia are either ill-equipped to keep pace with fast-evolving market expectations or cannot afford to hire experienced professionals. With the opening of the new location, SAKS is not just able secure a prominent presence among the Australian business community, but also uniquely cater to mortgaging and financial brokering companies looking to scale their business. Additionally, with the company's deep expertise in industry-specific technology solutions, SAKS will also support a thriving hub of local enterprises that understand the value of adopting and optimising newer digital business models in achieving their operational goals.

Taking the helm of this new office will be Kalum de Silva, appointed as the Partner for SAKS' new Brisbane operation. Kalum brings to the role over 20 years of experience in business investment and growth, with expertise specifically in financial advisory, business analytics, and financial analysis.

"We have seen rapidly growing demand among Australian enterprises for digital financial solutions in driving efforts towards business growth," said Kalum of the new undertaking. "The opening of SAKS' Brisbane office is a strategic move that allows us to offer organizations virtual financial and accounting services assistance -from managing paperwork to compiling SOAs-, rapidly, and from seasoned professionals able to provide industry insights and deep-rooted knowledge of the Australian markets."

"Furthermore, we are also equipped with substantial back office support from our pool of Australia-qualified finance professionals, allowing for smooth scalability and at a fraction of the cost."

SOURCE SA KNOWLEDGE SERVICES PVT LTD