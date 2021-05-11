SMI 11’124 -0.5%  SPI 14’288 -0.5%  Dow 34’743 -0.1%  DAX 15’400 0.0%  Euro 1.0936 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’023 -0.3%  Gold 1’836 -0.3%  Bitcoin 50’253 -4.2%  Dollar 0.9014 0.0%  Öl 68.2 -0.1% 
11.05.2021 04:00:00

SAKEYOI, an online Japanese sake store for Hong Kong, has launched online shop

TOKYO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2021, the Tokyo-based company Monster Dive Inc. launched  "SAKEYOI" (https://sakeyoi.shop/), an online store for Japanese sake.

SAKEYOI

It is a select-shop e-commerce site that deals in high-quality sake that is produced by boutique breweries in small quantities.

We have begun exporting 30 products from 6 breweries from Japan to Hong Kong.

In the next phase, we plan to offer a select lineup of products to sake fans in Singapore, the United States, and other countries around the world.

Features:

- Store managers who are certified sake sommeliers have selected Specialty Sake and Craft Sake from breweries all over Japan. We bring the best in quality small production products.

- We offer a lineup that allows you to taste various flavors of sake with a single purchase, including international award winning sake.

- We will continue to update our lineup to offer information on the seasons and latest trends. The store will serve as a place for sake fans can find new sake and breweries from around the world.

- We have chosen "Shopify" as our e-commerce platform,as it provides a high level customer experience and an easy-to-use user interface.

- We have introduced "Facebook Messenger" as our customer contact service; professional staff will be happy to answer any questions you may have regarding sake. We also offer suggestions on what foods to pair with sake.

Countries and regions supported:

From April 2021: Hong Kong
Future plans: Singapore, the United States (some states)

Participating Sake Breweries:

Kinteki Shuzo (Hokkaido), Tsukinowa Shuzoten (Iwate), Tanaka Shuzoten (Ibaraki), Yoshino Shuzo (Chiba), Kanaya Shuzoten (Ishikawa), Sentoku Shuzo (Miyazaki)

Company Profile

Monster Dive Inc. is a web and video production company, based in Tokyo. Since its founding in 2009, we raised the slogan "with DIGITAL CRAFTSMANSHIP.", We are developing the creative and technology business in the digital domain.
Head Office: Jukou Bldg. 5F, 1-26-1 Minami-Aoyama, Minato ward, Tokyo, Japan
Website: https://www.monster-dive.com

 

 

SOURCE SAKEYOI

﻿

