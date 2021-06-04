Saje Natural Wellness Partners with Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla's The Little Market to Create Limited Edition Diffuser in Support of Global Female Artisans

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 25 years, Saje Natural Wellness has been creating 100% natural, plant-based, personal-care products for the mind, body and home. Today, the brand is thrilled to announce its collaboration with The Little Market – a non-profit fair-trade shop that features ethically sourced, artisan-made products, founded by Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla.

The Little Market's goal is to uphold the dignity of women artisans around the world, celebrating their cultural techniques and traditions, and bringing attention to social justice issues faced by their communities. It seeks to empower artisans around the world by extending their products' distribution and supporting sustainable income opportunities. Saje is proud to support this mission of promoting economic independence and self-sufficiency of women artisans around the globe through the creation of a new limited-edition product, the Aroma Mosaic Diffuser.

This collaboration aims to elevate visibility to partnerships that are built on a greater purpose. The Little Market's leadership in empowering women worldwide through dignified income opportunities aligns closely with Saje's vision of physical, emotional and environmental wellness for all. "We're excited to be partnering with The Little Market as we have a shared mission in contributing to the greater good. We concentrated our passion into this collaboration and believe it exemplifies our expertise in design, inspired by the women artisans within this community, and the unparalleled quality of our 100% natural products and essential oils," says Kathy Chi Thurber, President of Saje Natural Wellness.

The limited-edition Aroma Mosaic diffuser features an intricate etched hexagon-dash pattern inspired by The Little Market artisan community. It can be used with any of Saje's 100% natural essential oil diffuser blends to refresh, humidify, and infuse the air with the healing power of plants, and boasts over six hours of continuous cool mist, preserving the full integrity and properties of essential oil blends using a heat-free system.

"We are honored to partner with Saje, a women-led company that is dedicated to using natural products for wellness," say Lauran Conrad and Hannah Skvarla, co-founders of The Little Market. "It has been a true joy to partner with Saje; in every interaction, it is clear that their team shares our mission of empowering women. Saje's support has made a huge impact for The Little Market and the artisan and producer groups we work with."

Beginning today, The Aroma Mosaic Limited Edition Diffuser is available on Saje.com for $98 USD.

About Saje Natural Wellness

Saje Natural Wellness believes that all humans deserve physical and emotional wellness. For over 25 years, Saje has been creating 100% natural, plant-based, personal-care products for your home and overall well-being—including support for your stress, sleep, pain and symptoms of coughs and colds. Every Saje product contains pure botanical ingredients that are free of any harmful preservatives, parabens, petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances, and additives or fillers. Saje was founded in 1992, opening its first store in Vancouver, BC, and has since expanded their experience-based retail locations across North America and online. To learn more about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, connect with their growing community at saje.com, @SajeWellness and #SpreadWellness.

About The Little Market

The Little Market is a mission-driven nonprofit, fair trade shop dedicated to providing dignified work to underserved women globally. We ethically purchase handmade goods from artisan and producer groups in the most vulnerable communities locally, nationally, and globally. Every purchase and donation helps to break the cycle of poverty and create a better future for artisans and their families. Web address: thelittlemarket.com Instagram: @thelittlemarket

