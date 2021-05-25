Saint-Gobain Malaysia Invested in a New Plant to Produce Advanced solution for Construction Applications

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain has invested in a new plant to produce advanced solution for construction applications, including a large variety of mortars, waterproofing and construction chemicals solutions located on a 50,000m² land in Johor.

French multinational company Saint-Gobain present in Malaysia for over 20 years, designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, they provide wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change.

As a company, Saint-Gobain provides complete solutions to improve the quality and comfort of living spaces, materials that reduce environmental impact and contribute to the energy efficiency of buildings and offers products and services to improve performance and make life easier for professional customers - architects, craftsmen, trade pros, installers.

Saint-Gobain is accelerating and intensifying its leadership strategy geared towards further developing in the Malaysian and Singapore market the most advanced systems and the best solutions both for professionals of the construction industry and for end users.

"This new factory is the fifth industrial establishment of the Group in the country and the 28th in Southeast Asia. A testament to the confidence of investors in Malaysia and the region, the expansion in Asia-Pacific constitutes one of the top priorities for Saint-Gobain as a future regional manufacturing hub to support ASEAN countries and beyond. This new investment will allow Saint-Gobain to support the strong growth that it has experienced in both markets in recent years," said Lynette Siow - Managing Director for Malaysia and Singapore.

Saint-Gobain, a pioneer in creating sustainable building materials is leading the way in home design and construction as well as act as a catalyst for real estate players, architects, and end-customers to cater to emerging trends. As a company, Saint-Gobain has always been known for catering to both living and working spaces and are investing in building the business through homes by introducing new solutions, offering online consultations, where they can offer Saint-Gobain solutions under one roof.

A major milestone in the history of its business the opening of the firth factory demonstrates the company's commitment to the long-term future in Malaysia and Singapore and our confidence in the wider construction industry. The new facility is designed to manufacture high-performance products developed to meet the specific needs of the industry.

Saint-Gobain also named one of the world's 100 most innovative companies in the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator™ 2021 ranking for the tenth consecutive year. Constantly reinventing itself to serve its customers and meet society's expectations, in rapidly changing and highly competitive markets, innovation has become the company's priority in all its strategy. Their teams are fully mobilized to meet the major challenges of our time, particularly scientific and technological ones, in the service of our purpose - "Making the World a Better Home". Being recognized as one of the 100 most innovative companies in the world is a great source of pride.

SOURCE Saint-Gobain Malaysia Sdn Bhd