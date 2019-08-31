31.08.2019 01:06:00

Saint Andrews residents to travel more easily to Ministers Island

SAINT ANDREWS, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in rural infrastructure play a key role in ensuring that rural communities can grow, succeed, and thrive.

Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, today announced funding to resurface Bar Road, the primary route to Ministers Island, a Parks Canada National Historic Site.

Bar Road is a rural road, and serves as the main route to Ministers Island. The road has deteriorated to the point where it has become difficult to use, and this resurfacing project will restore access for visitors to Ministers Island.

The Government of Canada is investing nearly $300,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Stream. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing more than $165,000, while the municipality is contributing more than $33,000 for the project.

Quotes

"Improved and more reliable road infrastructure not only makes our roads safer travel, in places like Saint Andrews it also helps bring tourists and visitors to our historic sites, which contributes to local economies and shows the world the history and beauty in our communities. Making investments in our rural communities' infrastructure helps give them tools they need to grow and prosper now and for the future."

Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in the Bar Road infrastructure project is so important as it will provide safer access to The Van Horne Estate on Ministers Island, one of the most important historical sites in St. Andrews, Charlotte County."

The Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Justice Minister and minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
    • $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.
    • The federal share of investments for communities with fewer than 5,000 residents covers up to 60% of the total eligible costs.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

