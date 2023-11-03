Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.11.2023 01:17:00

SainSmart Unveils the Genmitsu 3030-PROVer Max CNC: Precision Meets Versatility

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SainSmart, a leading provider of innovative CNC solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Genmitsu 3030-PROVer Max CNC router machine, a cutting-edge addition to their lineup. The CNC machine is perfect for professionals, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts alike with its easy-to-use interface and advanced features that redefine precision.

Engineered for Precision

The Genmitsu 3030-PROVer Max CNC is a robust and versatile machine that delivers outstanding precision. Experience exceptional accuracy down to 0.05mm, made possible by the dual linear guides and ball screws integrated into the X, Y, and Z axis of this cutting-edge CNC machine. Compared to similar models on the market with 2mm engraving, the 3030-PROVer MAX produces flat edges without metal burrs, taking your projects to new heights.

User-Focused Design

SainSmart understands the needs of CNC users. The new notch design of the Y axis ensures quick assembly in under 10 minutes, avoiding the hassle of complex setup. The 300 x 300 x 78mm build area ensures you have enough room for creativity. The new single knob offline controller puts the power in your hands, providing precise control over your work with an easy to access emergency stop button for added safety.

Wide Application

The 3030-PROVer MAX effortlessly handles a range of materials, from solid wood and plywood to metal, acrylic, and carbon fiber. Moreover, customization options allow for spindle upgrades and laser module integration, or even a 4th axis rotary module, offering versatility for diverse projects. From crafting wood wonders to conquering metal challenges and casting laser enchantments, this machine has got you covered.

Summary

The Genmitsu 3030-PROVer MAX is a desktop CNC router that features easy-installation, robust build, high precision and wide application. Equipped with a sealed dust-proof design, the machine's lifespan is extended while maintenance is simplified, leaving you more time for creating. This is a machine that gives you an opportunity for heavy-duty, long-term, and high-intensity work, right from your desktop.

For more information and to purchase, visit sainsmart.com

About SainSmart
The hobbyist, the tinkerer, the DIY enthusiast; the makers. For more than 10 years, SainSmart has supplied all makers a variety of open hardware supplies to help turn daydreams and weekend projects into amazing products and devices. For media inquiries contact: marketing@sainsmart.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sainsmart-unveils-the-genmitsu-3030-prover-max-cnc-precision-meets-versatility-301976592.html

SOURCE SainSmart

