SAHARA Las Vegas officially debuts on the Las Vegas Strip

The former SLS Las Vegas will now operate under the resort's original, iconic brand name – SAHARA Las Vegas. Since Alex Meruelo purchased the property in April of last year, significant strides have been made in transforming the resort experience. Completed renovations within the $150 million resort overhaul include an updated casino floor featuring the stylish 24-hour CASBAR Lounge and the recently unveiled Infinity premium gaming lounge, renovated hotel rooms, suites and corridors, an upgraded spa and a soon-to-debut new hotel lobby. Major updates to the resort exterior continue as remodeling of the main porte cochère began earlier this week while a full renovation of the resort's main pool is slated for later this fall. Additional updates include a refresh and new paint color for the building's exterior along with soon-to-be installed marquee signage and lettering signaling the name change.

"The return of SAHARA Las Vegas to The Strip is significant for the city," said Alex Meruelo, SAHARA Las Vegas owner. "The reimagining of this iconic resort will enable an enhanced guest experience that runs contrary to the megaresorts that have recently dominated the Las Vegas landscape. At SAHARA Las Vegas, guests will be greeted with a warm, customized experience set within a fully modern, dynamic resort. We know guests come to Las Vegas to create memories, and we plan to help them do just that in a beautifully curated, intimate resort experience with personalized services that make everyone feel special."

Now, nearly a year into the resort's more than $150 million transformation, guests can expect even further additions and upgrades to the property's physical structure and guest amenities. Anticipated enhancements to the resort's award-winning culinary program include the addition of the popular Philadelphia Eagles restaurant partner Chickie's and Pete's as well as soon-to-be-announced, new-to-Las Vegas fine dining concepts.Further additions will be made to the property's entertainment and nightlife lineup joining the recently debuted internationally-acclaimed production show BLANC de BLANC. Announcements regarding these changes will be made in the coming months.

Hotel

Debuting this fall, the new hotel lobby will offer top-tier guest amenities featuring state-of-the-art hotel registration systems and a well-appointed lounge. The exquisite modern design, with just a touch of nostalgia, includes floor inlays inspired by lamps from the original Sahara Hotel and Casino. A Starbucks will also open near registration this fall offering guests an assortment of specialty coffees and pastries.

Additional hotel enhancements include the redesign of the Blanca and Marra towers, which offer guests fully remodeled rooms as well as updated elevator lobbies and room corridors. Upgrades to the AAA Four Diamond Alexandria Tower include room enhancements and new services at the Amina Spa. The Alexandria Tower also offers a private valet entrance and dedicated hotel check-in.

Casino

The 60,000 square-foot casino floor received a remodeled design creating a bright, modern atmosphere with glamorous touches, a finished ceiling with upgraded lighting and new carpeting along with a new slot and table game layout. The addition of the stylish, 24-hour CASBAR lounge offers guests a selection of craft cocktails and inviting seating areas right off the casino floor, while Infinity, a sophisticated premium gaming lounge, appeals to the resort's more serious gamers seeking a luxurious high-limit gaming experience. A new poker room, off the main casino floor, is expected to open later next year.

Pool & Nightclub

Following the end of the summer season, the main resort pool will close this fall. Nothing will be left untouched as the entire pool deck will receive a complete overhaul to create a new and compelling pool experience. The year-long project will also include the addition of a two-story 18,500 square-foot combination nightclub, lounge and theatrical space which will sit adjacent to the main pool.

"We could not be more excited to begin operating as SAHARA Las Vegas," said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager of SAHARA Las Vegas. "We have been busy making changes to enhance the guest experience and create a resort that our guests and team members can all enjoy. It feels good to debut our efforts under a name that is beloved by so many."

These changes and more are encapsulated in a series of renovations to the boutique Strip resort that will continue well into 2020. SAHARA Las Vegas features 1,615 guest rooms, more than 95,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and a collection of entertainment venues, lounges, three distinctive pools, the luxurious Amina Spa and acclaimed restaurants, including the award-winning BAZAAR Meat by José Andrés. To follow the transformation of SAHARA Las Vegas or to book your stay, visit SAHARALasVegas.com.

