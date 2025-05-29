Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sagtec Accelerates AI Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Agentic AI Software Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) ("Sagtec” or the "Company”), a leading provider of customizable software solutions, today announced that it has signed a term sheet for the proposed acquisition of Smart Bridge Technology Limited ("Smart Bridge”), a fast-growing agentic AI software Company. Under the terms of the proposal, Sagtec intends to acquire Smart Bridge at approximately 10 times the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio for consideration of US$17.6 million, subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.

This proposed acquisition is set to transform Sagtec from a data systems provider into a full-spectrum AI technology leader, capable of delivering predictive, real-time intelligence to businesses across Asia. With Smart Bridge’s proven AI engine and high-margin software business, Sagtec positions itself at the intersection of AI innovation and real-world commercial application, unlocking a multi-billion-dollar total addressable market (TAM) in behavioral analytics, decision automation, and intelligent enterprise software.

Sagtec currently supports thousands of F&B outlets and retailers through its industry-leading point-of-sale (POS) and backend platforms, generating vast volumes of structured consumer and transaction data. The acquisition of Smart Bridge will supercharge Sagtec’s ecosystem, enabling the Company to:

  • Deliver automated business intelligence to its F&B clients
  • Launch AI-driven menu optimization, upselling strategies, and supply forecasting
  • Detect and prevent revenue leakage via behavioral fraud analytics and anomaly detection
  • Enter new verticals including logistics, fintech, and hospitality with customizable AI modules

With this proposed acquisition, Sagtec broadens its TAM beyond retail into high-growth sectors where predictive analytics and behavioral intelligence are crucial. Markets and Markets projects the global AI retail market will reach US$43 billion by 2032, International Data Corporation estimates the SME-focused AI software market will exceed US$25 billion, and Grand View Research forecasts the intelligent POS and behavioral analytics market to surpass US$65 billion. Together, these markets offer Sagtec significant opportunities to leverage Smart Bridge’s AI capabilities and expand into new, monetizable verticals.

This initiative aligns with the rapid expansion of the Artificial Intelligence sector, driven by increasing digital adoption, growing enterprise awareness of AI’s transformative potential, and rising reliance on mobile platforms. Concurrently, demand for mobile-first, intelligent enterprise software is surging, reshaping how businesses compete and operate in an increasingly digital landscape.

Smart Bridge has demonstrated strong financial and operational performance, reporting a net profit of US$2.1 million, showcasing the high efficiency and scalability of its AI-driven business model. The company continues to expand its growing client base across Asia, with its scalable AI engine successfully deployed in multiple high-volume environments, further validating the commercial viability and adaptability of its technology.

"This acquisition accelerates Sagtec’s vision of becoming the AI-first enterprise platform of the future. We’re not just building tools, we’re engineering intelligence that empowers everyday operators to predict, optimize, and monetize every transaction. It marks a transformative chapter for Sagtec, where we move beyond facilitating business to fundamentally reshaping it, unlocking new revenue streams and driving smarter, data-driven growth across industries,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.

About Smart Bridge Technologies Limited

Smart Bridge Technologies is a Malaysian-based AI and software development company providing agentic software, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and digital transformation services. The company specializes in AI-powered automation, systems integration, and tailored digital consulting.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:
Ng Chen Lok
Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +6011-6217 3661
Email: info@sagtec-global.com


