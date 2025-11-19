Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.11.2025 09:02:09

Sage Group FY25 Results Rise, Sees Growth In FY26, Ahead; Lifts Dividend, Plans GBP 300 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L), a British enterprise software company, reported Wednesday higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2025.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects organic total revenue growth to be 9 percent or above. Operating margins are expected to continue trending upwards in the new year and beyond.

Separately, Sage Group announced that it is commencing a share buyback programme for aggregate consideration of up to 300 million pounds. The programme will run from November 19 and is expected to end no later than March 19, 2026.

Further, the Board proposed final dividend of 14.4 pence per share, increasing the full year dividend by 7 percent to 21.85p. The final dividend will be paid on February 10 to shareholders who are on the register of members on January 9.

In fiscal 2025, profit before tax grew 14 percent to 484 million pounds from 426 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 37.16 pence, up from 31.55 pence a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax was 555 million pounds, compared to 486 million pounds in the prior year. Underlying basic warnings per share were 43.2 pence, compared to 36.7 pence a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA increased 15 percent year-over-year to 694 million pounds, with margin increasing by 120 basis points to 27.6 percent.

Revenue for the year grew 8 percent to 2.51 billion pounds from 2.33 billion pounds a year ago.

Underlying total revenue increased 10 percent year-over-year to 2.513 billion pounds, reflecting high-quality subscription-based recurring revenue model.

Underlying annualised recurring revenue or ARR went up 11 percent to 2.574 billion pounds with growth across all regions balanced between new and existing customers.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

