Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’518 0.1%  SPI 18’689 0.3%  Dow 50’155 0.1%  DAX 25’015 1.2%  Euro 0.9132 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’059 1.0%  Gold 5’076 2.4%  Bitcoin 54’193 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7662 -1.3%  Öl 68.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Microsoft951692
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Diese Eigenschaft ist laut Buffett der Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Ausblick: Robinhood präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Ford Motor legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Ausblick: Mattel legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
09.02.2026 21:12:20

Sagax AB Reports Surge In Q4 Profit Driven By Property Value Gains, Full-Year Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Sagax AB (SAGAX.ST), a real estate company, on Monday, has reported a significant increase in its fourth-quarter profit for 2025, driven by higher unrealized property value gains. However, the company's full-year earnings declined despite an increase in rental income.

For the October-December 2025 quarter, Sagax's rental revenue rose to SEK 1.39 billion, up from SEK 1.32 billion in the same period the previous year. Profit increased to SEK 1.80 billion from SEK 999 million, with earnings per Class A and B share rising to SEK 5.13 from SEK 2.76.

For the full year 2025, Sagax's rental revenue increased to SEK 5.38 billion from SEK 4.99 billion in 2024, while net operating income rose to SEK 4.44 billion. Profit for the full year fell to SEK 4.05 billion, from SEK 5.26 billion, and earnings per share declined to SEK 11.22 from SEK 14.78.

SAGA-A.ST closed Monday's trading at SEK 186.00 up SEK 5.50 or 3.05 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:47 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Hohe Erwartungen und dünne Nerven
09:34 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 springt nach Wahlen auf Rekordhoch
09:21 Elon Musks Masterplan: Wie Raumfahrt, KI, Robotik und Elektromobilität zu einem revolutionären Tech-Ökosystem verschmelzen
08:46 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
06.02.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse auf Convertible AMD, Nvidia
05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’055.24 19.29 SW7BIU
Short 14’328.32 13.92 BY8SXU
Short 14’886.42 8.77 S43BWU
SMI-Kurs: 13’517.73 09.02.2026 17:31:30
Long 12’921.92 19.29 STVB8U
Long 12’636.32 13.78 SYWB0U
Long 12’112.19 8.97 S99BXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Diese Eigenschaft ist laut Buffett der Schlüssel zum Erfolg
DroneShield-Aktie in Grün: Das steckt hinter dem Kursplus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Siemens Energy-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch vor den Zahlen: Hält die Rekordjagd dem Realitätscheck stand?
Bitcoin Sharpe-Ratio erreicht beunruhigend tiefe Werte
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
Dow kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesslich über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:49 Selenskyj verspricht Hausbesitzern Hilfe bei Kauf von Generatoren
20:50 Devisen: Euro steigt über 1,19 US-Dollar
20:44 ROUNDUP 3: Stürzt Großbritanniens Premier über den Epstein-Skandal?
19:55 Aktien New York: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
19:34 Armenien und USA vereinbaren Atomkooperation
18:43 Ukraine kann auf EU-Hilfe für Ausbildungsstützpunkte hoffen
18:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne dank Wall Street und Japans Börse
18:28 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit Rekordhoch zum Wochenstart
18:17 Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Wall Street und Japan heben die Stimmung
18:13 ROUNDUP: Verhaftungswelle gegen Reformpolitiker im Iran