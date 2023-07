SAFRAN-Aktie etwas tiefer: SAFRAN verleibt sich Flight-Control-Geschäft von Raytheon-Tochter ein - Raytheon-Aktie verliert

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Why invest in Private Equity? How can you invest in Private Equity and how are the investment possibilities structured.

These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

How and why invest in Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV