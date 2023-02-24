SMI 11'248 -0.5%  SPI 14'463 -0.4%  Dow 33'154 0.3%  DAX 15'476 0.5%  Euro 0.9895 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.4%  Gold 1'824 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'296 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9336 0.3%  Öl 82.4 2.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Aus diesen Gründen erwirbt Warren Buffett mit Berkshire Hathaway keine Immobilien
Ratgeber: Cat Token kaufen - mit CAT-Trading in Kryptowährungen und in den Tierschutz investieren
Vermögensverwalter sieht Aufholpotenzial bei Schweizer Aktien
Blick ins Depot: Diese US-Werte hatte die Credit Suisse im vierten Quartal im Portfolio
Ausblick: BASF präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
24.02.2023 01:00:00

Safety Does Matter: Huntkey Released 6 Leading Safety Technologies in the Charging Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the popularization and application of electronic products, more consumers have a great demand for chargers with multiple USB ports. They value high charging efficiency and safe charging products. Recently, Huntkey released six leading safety technologies. The application of these technologies makes sense for both consumers and the charging industry.

1. Potting and encapsulation

The main function of potting glue is to strengthen the integrity of electronic equipment. After use, it can strengthen the resistance of electronic products to external shock and vibration, avoid contact between electronic components and circuits, and strengthen insulation index. The potting glue used in Huntkey's chargers has shockproof and moisture-proof effects, and consumers can use them outdoors. Huntkey adopts fully automatic Seiko equipment, which can dissipate heat more evenly, and the surface temperature rise of the product during use is less than 35℃, and the user experience is better.

Huntkey 100W GaN fast charger applies this technology, which has better heat dissipation

 

Huntkey 100W GaN fast charger is compatible with many devices

2. Fire protection

Some chargers are prone to sparks at the moment of plugging in, which will cause potential safety hazards during the use of the charger. Huntkey's fire protection technology has obtained utility model patent protection, which ensures that the charger will not be damaged in the abnormal environment of different contact sparks, and guarantees the safety of products and users. After testing, the safety factor has increased by 75%.

3. Gold-plated contacts for current carrying

The plating layer of the charging interface of ordinary mobile phones is mostly nickel plating on copper. The disadvantage of this plating structure is that it can be plugged and unplugged less frequently, has poor corrosion resistance, poor wear resistance, and short service life. Huntkey's chargers adopt phosphor bronze, with gold-plated and thickened USB contact ports, and the impedance and heat fluctuations of the 10,000-plug test are smaller. The contact resistance is only 15% of that of a non-gold-plated USB, which can greatly reduce heat generation and avoid the risk of melting the shell.

4. Multi-contact electric conduction

Some mobile phone chargers use a single shrapnel structure with only one contact, which will cause metal fatigue after long-term use, and there is a high risk of sparks due to poor contact. Huntkey chargers adopt three-sided and four-contact structures, which ensures tight contact and no risk of sparks.

5. The integrated technology of magnetoelectric planar transformer

Huntkey magnetoelectric planar transformer integration is a combination of transformers and circuit units. The skeletonless design makes the internal structure more compact and orderly, which can greatly increase the working frequency of the transformer and reduce the volume of the transformer by about 40%. Suppose users prefer charging products with smaller volumes and hope that the product has better heat dissipation performance and a more comfortable user experience. In that case, these products applying this technology are a good choice.

6. Minimize the effect of common-mode noise

Does anyone experience freezes or flickering when playing mobile games? In fact, this is the interference signal between the main circuit or signal circuit and the ground, which makes the flickering phenomenon appear when playing games. Huntkey's common-mode noise optimization technology reconstructs the transformer and circuit layout design effectively weakening the interference signal between the main circuit or the signal circuit and the ground, achieving the purpose of basically no common-mode noise influence for ensuring the touch sensitivity even in the charging mode. 

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

Website: http://www.huntkey.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/huntkey_global
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntkey

Media Contact: Ms.Lava Huang, E-mail: marketing@huntkey.com

Business Contact: Ms.Ferris Liao, E-mail: huntkey@huntkey.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-does-matter-huntkey-released-6-leading-safety-technologies-in-the-charging-industry-301752696.html

SOURCE Huntkey

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Luxus: Begehrt bei Konsumenten und Investoren
23.02.23 Vontobel: BRCs auf Konsumgüteraktien im Fokus
23.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Zinsangst hält sich in Grenzen
23.02.23 SMI hält Abwärtsdruck stand
23.02.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care-Aktie gesucht
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'719.88 19.79 DYSSMU
Short 11'978.92 13.51 H0SSMU
Short 12'403.37 8.95 OESSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'247.75 23.02.2023 17:31:24
Long 10'836.99 19.79 MVSSMU
Long 10'548.47 13.27 A5SSMU
Long 10'134.40 8.78 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schlussendlich tiefer
Kryptowährungen im Fokus: Analyst befürchtet Einbruch beim Bitcoinkurs
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag im Aufwind
NASDAQ-Wert Moderna-Aktie in Rot: Moderna verdient wegen Corona-Rückgang weniger
AXA-Aktie höher: AXA wird optimistischer und will Aktien zurückkaufen - AXA Schweiz steigert Gewinn
Munich Re-Aktie dennoch kräftig unter Druck: Munich Re nach starkem Schlussquartal in der Gewinnzone
Lucid-Aktie abgestraft: Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid grenzte Verluste ein - Reservierungen im Rückwärtsgang
Rolls-Royce-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Nach jahrelanger Krise blickt Rolls-Royce wieder optimistisch nach vorne

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.