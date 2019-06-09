09.06.2019 18:10:00

Safety Devices Will Help Drivers Obtain Better Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carinsuranceplan.org has launched a new blog post that explains how drivers can obtain cheaper car insurance with the help of safety devices.

Car insurance providers want to know that their customers will stay safe on the roads. Driving an unsafe car increases the chances for a driver to be involved in an accident, and thus the chance for a claim to be made is also increased. For that reason, car insurance companies are willing to provide large discounts for those drivers that have installed safety devices in their vehicle.

Most insurers will provide discounts for the following installed safety devices:

  • Adaptative cruise control. This is an advanced safety system that uses sensors and radars to monitor the traffic around in order to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead by automatically braking when needed.
  • Forward collision warning. Often paired with adaptive cruise control, this system uses radars, cameras, and lasers to determine the risk of frontal collision. When the risk of collision is imminent, this system will issue audio or visual warnings.
  • Lane departure warning uses cameras to determine if a vehicle is in the correct lane. This system will alert the drivers if they are on the wrong lane.
  • Blind spot detectors will issue audio or visual warnings when they detect other vehicles that are in the driver's blind spot.
  • Rear view camera uses wide-angle lenses that provide 180-degrees view to a monitor in order in order to prevent back over accidents.
  • GPS tracking systems are used to help the authorities to recover a stolen vehicle.

