Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’233 -0.2%  SPI 16’660 -0.2%  Dow 41’219 -0.2%  DAX 23’345 1.1%  Euro 0.9308 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’283 0.0%  Gold 3’335 2.9%  Bitcoin 77’931 0.2%  Dollar 0.8222 -0.5%  Öl 60.4 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405
Top News
Ausblick: TeamViewer präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Covestro stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Strategiewechsel bei BYD? Was der Europa-Neustart für Anleger bedeutet
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.05.2025 01:00:00

Safe Software Celebrates Partner of Excellence Award Winners

The Awards Were Presented at the Partner Summit at The Peak of Data and AI in Seattle

Surrey, BC, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight, Safe Software (Safe), the leading all-data, any-AI enterprise integration vendor, announced eight Partner Excellence Award winners. The selected Safe Software ecosystem partners were presented with their awards during the Partner Summit at the company’s largest user conference to-date, The Peak of Data and AI, in Seattle, WA. 

Safe Software presents the Partner Excellence Award to members of its partner ecosystem that excel in promoting sales excellence, marketing innovation, expansion initiatives, and FME product development efforts.

2025 Partner Excellence Award Winners:

Amazon Web Services: Selected as Safe’s Technical Partner of the Year, in recognition for its partnership in providing guidance and introductions for growth in the AWS marketplace and go-to-market activities.

Avineon Tensing UK: Recognized as Safe Software’s fastest-growing partner for two consecutive years, owing to its exemplary collaboration across departments and exceptional customer engagement through events, artificial intelligence initiatives, and strategic sales efforts.

con terra: Awarded for its innovative approach to subscriptions, deep technical collaboration, and enthusiastic involvement across various Safe Software FME initiatives, fostering substantial growth and engagement.

Locus Australia: Celebrated for its innovative marketing leadership through its FME Accelerators workshops, achieving the highest growth in the APAC region in FY24, and demonstrating a commitment to enhancing FME expertise and regional influence within Southeast Asia.

Sweco: Honoured for its substantial year-over-year sales growth, having achieved an impressive 36% increase in FY23 and 11% in FY24, as well as for its strategic regional expansion and its integration of FME into consulting services, backed by impactful marketing collaborations.

Consortech: Awarded for steady subscription growth, creative solution selling with Flow Hosted, and active, high-quality collaboration with Safe Software’s Sales, Marketing and Training teams.

Globema: Recognized for its standout marketing engagement, dedication to internal FME enablement, and proactive collaboration across various regions to promote subscription readiness.

IMGS: Honoured for its adaptable, industry-centric sales approach, early adoption of AI and solution selling. It achieved a remarkable 62% growth in FY24, driven by strategic expansion within the United Kingdom.

"Our partnership ecosystem spans diverse industries and regions around the world, which is made evident by the winners of tonight’s Partner Excellence Awards,” said Don Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe Software. "Congratulations to all of the award winners, and thank you for continuing to be innovative partners that we at Safe Software depend on to bring even more options to harness the power of data to FME users.”

All award winners are members of Safe Software’s global partner ecosystem, which the company has been expanding to include even more organizations across new regions and industries. Over 160 unique partners from around the world help bring diverse expertise and solutions to Safe Software’s FME users. 

For more information on the company’s partner program, please visit: https://fme.safe.com/partners/.

The Peak of Data and AI, which officially begins tomorrow, on May 6th, and runs until Thursday, May 8th. The full agenda can be seen here for more information: https://peakofdataintegration.com/.

END

About Safe Software
Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only All-Data, Any-AI enterprise integration platform. The company was founded in 1993 and has been focused on bringing life to data since its inception. Whether your challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is here to help you spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

For more information, visit safe.com.

About FME by Safe Software
The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

For more information, visit fme.safe.com.



Elan Paris
DGPR
778 988 6525
elan.paris@dg-pr.com

Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
📌 Thales Group (FR0000121329)
📌 Assicurazioni Generali (IT0000062072)
📌 Swiss Life Holding (CH0014852781)

➡️ Ausserdem zeigen wir, welche Aktien das Portfolio verlassen haben und warum:
❌ Meta Platforms (US30303M1027)
❌ LPL Financial (US50212V1008)
❌ American Express (US0258161092)

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life | Rebalancing im #BXMusterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

05.05.25 Logo WHS Fed, DAX, Palantir & Microsoft: Börse zwischen Rallye & Risiko - Marktausblick
05.05.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Mit Schwung in den Mai
05.05.25 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise setzen Abverkauf fort
05.05.25 SMI wieder über 200-Tage-Linie
02.05.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lyft, Uber
30.04.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
30.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Thales, Generali & Swiss Life | Rebalancing im #BXMusterportfolio
29.04.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Tecan Group AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’320.74 18.31 B7RS6U
Short 12’560.06 13.42 BKFSAU
Short 12’996.38 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’233.03 05.05.2025 17:30:52
Long 11’640.00 19.68
Long 11’387.51 11.46 B74SQU
Long 10’640.00 7.42
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: Erste Verkaufsempfehlung für KI-Riesen seit Langem
UBS-Aktie etwas höher: UBS verschärft Homeoffice-Vorgaben und führt Überwachungstool ein
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen geschlossen
Bitcoin-Halving floppt: Historisch schlechteste Performance nach dem Event
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verzeichnet deutlich weniger Gewinn - Aktie in Rot
Strategiewechsel bei BYD? Was der Europa-Neustart für Anleger bedeutet

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 18: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}