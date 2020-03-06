SAFE Health Selected as Finalist for 2020 SXSW PITCH

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Health, a digital healthcare company focused on sexual health, has been selected as a finalist for the 12th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator) for its debut product, The SAFE App, which lets potential partners verify each others sexual health status and provides the easiest and least expensive way to get tested.

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 13 - 22, 2020) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 937 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2020, SAFE was selected as one of 5 finalists in the Health, Wearables & Wellbeing category.

The event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2020 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 15, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored. SAFE and fellow finalists in the Health, Wearables & Wellbeing category will present on March 15th.

"Our goal is to empower young people to respect and protect their sexual health,"said Lauren Weiniger, co-founder of SAFE. "We created a tool to make it easier, and a little less awkward, to have the conversation about sexual health between partners, while also providing access to easy and affordable testing. It's not about blame or shame, our mission is to end the spread and stigma of STDs in our lifetime."

According to the CDC, STD rates have reached an all-time high in the U.S. for the fifth year in a row. Dating apps and social networks have played a significant role as they have expanded dating pools, enabling STIs to spread rapidly through diverse populations. The HIPAA-compliant SAFE App is the first real-world, practical solution to addressing what the CDC now calls a "public health crisis." The app lets people import their medical records from any provider, so they can show their status on their phone (and confirm the status of their partners). The app also lets users schedule affordable testing at 30,000 locations across the country.

"For over a decade, SXSW Pitch has played a pivotal role in...giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most and providing high profile exposure," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Of the 503 companies who have participated since the competition's inception, over 75 percent have gone on to secure funding and 16 percent have been acquired."

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.

About SAFE App

SAFE App lets people show their verified STD status on their phone, and provides the easiest and least expensive way to get tested and treated. Users can import their medical records for free from any provider, or book testing at over 30,000 locations. SAFE has partnerships with many of the leading players in healthcare, including Quest, Labcorp, and Mayo Clinic. More than an app, SAFE is a movement to end the spread and stigma of STDs in our lifetime.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13 - 22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.

