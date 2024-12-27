|
27.12.2024 18:30:00
SAFE GROUP - Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2024
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
December 27, 2024, 6.00 p.m. Safe Group announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024.
The 2024 Half-Year Financial Report can be found on www.safegrp.com website in the Investors – Documentations section.
About Safe Group
Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.
Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.
For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com
Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.
For more information: www.safemedical.fr
Contacts
SAFE GROUP AELYON ADVISORS
investors@safegrp.com safe@aelyonadvisors.fr
finanzen.net News
