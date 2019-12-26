Safe, Free Rides Home on New Year's Eve to Be Sponsored by Schiffmann Injury Lawyers

TORONTO, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Year's Eve partygoers can now get home safely courtesy of Schiffmann Injury Lawyers, a Toronto personal injury and disability law firm. This New Year's Eve Schiffmann Injury Lawyers will reimburse taxi fares and ride share fees up to $35 in order to encourage people to make good choices and choose not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

"In my line of work, I have seen the unbelievable tragedies that can befall the victims of drunk and impaired driving," said Chris Schiffmann, the firm's Principal Lawyer. "With this program I hope to encourage people not to get behind the wheel after they have been drinking on New Year's Eve and hopefully prevent fatalities and injuries resulting from drunk and impaired driving collisions."

The law firm is aware that the incidence of impaired driving increases over the holiday season. The firm wants to do its part to keep people safe and encourage New Year's Eve celebrants to avoid driving drunk or accepting a ride from a driver who is intoxicated. Indeed, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs are a leading criminal cause of death in Canada. Every day, on average four Canadians are killed and many more are seriously injured in alcohol and/or drug related motor vehicle collisions.

Schiffmann Injury Lawyers will reimburse sober rides home via Lyft, Uber, and Taxis to a maximum of $35 per ride. The program is capped at $5,000 in total reimbursements and is available to people in the Greater Toronto Area for New Year's Eve. People can submit a proof of ride (e.g. a screenshot of their receipt) for reimbursement on the firm's website. Only one reimbursement request will be honored per person. Only rides between December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020 will be honored. The program is available on a first come, first serve basis.

About Schiffmann Injury Lawyers

Schiffmann Injury Lawyers is a boutique law firm which specializes in personal injury and disability law. Their expert legal team handles a wide variety of cases. These include traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, car accidents, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle and bicycle accidents, claims for long term disability benefits and critical illness benefit claims, slip and falls accidents as well as for families who's loved ones have been killed as the result of someone's negligence.

