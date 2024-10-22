SAFE - Follow-up to the Paris Commercial Court hearing of October 18, 2024

Follow-up to the Paris Commercial Court hearing of October 18, 2024

Fleurieux-sur-l’Arbresle - France – October 22, 2024, 8.15 p.m. As part of the Paris Commercial Court's hearing on October 18, 2024 to present the recovery plans for Safe SA and its subsidiaries (Safe Orthopaedics and Safe Medical), the Safe Group, which specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of medical devices for spinal surgery, was notified of a favorable opinion by the procedural bodies, which will be the subject of deliberations starting on November 5.

The Company will keep the market regularly informed of progress in the procedure.

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopedic surgeries. The group employs approximately 100 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and ready-to-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 15 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States.

For more information: www.safeorthopaedics.com

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging.

For more information: www.safemedical.fr

