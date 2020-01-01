01.01.2020 18:10:00

Safe City Market and Technologies - 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Major shifts in technologies are fueling the digital transformations of urban security, changing our businesses and lives. New advancements in Artificial Intelligence, 5-G connectivity, Face Recognition, Video Analytics, Big Data, Emergency Traffic Management, PSIM, PSAP, NG911 and GIS Based Emergency Notification offer great opportunities to those who best understand how to capitalize on change.

Crime, traffic control, terror and natural disasters have long been recognized as major challenges to sustainable cities and have a significant impact on quality of life and economic development. To handle these huge responsibilities, law enforcement, public safety and municipal bodies consider a more comprehensive approach that includes new synergies between early warnings and real-time circumstances, providing a complete cycle for intelligence, evidence, response and investigations.

This "Safe City Market and Technologies (PIAM, PSIM, Face Recognition, Video Surveillance & Analytics, C-2 to C5ISR, Big Data, AI, GIS Based Emergency Notification, Managed Security Services, Public Events Security, Emergency Communications, Tracking, Cybersecurity, Traffic Management and Standoff Biometrics) –  2020-2024" report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Why Buy this Safe City Market Report?

Questions answered in this report include:

  • What will the Safe City market size be in 2019-2024?
  • What are the main Safe City technology trends?
  • Where and what are the Safe City market opportunities?
  • What are the Safe City market drivers and inhibitors?
  • Who are the key Safe City vendors?
  • What are the challenges to the Safe City market penetration?

 



