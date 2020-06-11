SAE International Hosting Live Webinar Courses for Delegated Product Release Verification Personnel

WARRENDALE, Pa., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International, along with the Aerospace Engine Supplier Quality (AESQ), announced today that the Common Training for Delegated Product Release Verification (DPRV) Personnel will be offered in a live webinar format throughout 2020. The course has been optimized for participant engagement and learning in an online setting, and it will include the same in-person content, a digital book, and an online exam.

"As the aerospace industry continues to adapt to address ongoing concerns related to COVID-19, SAE International believes it is critical to provide the necessary training for DPRV personnel as we return to work," said Elizabeth Melville, director of learning, SAE International. "Offering this live online training will support the health and safety of our partners in the aerospace industry, as well as the well-being of the instructors and staff delivering global training."

The three-day course reviews the standardized set of requirements for the self-release process. It is designed to cover the key elements of the process along with a detailed explanation of product-release overcheck activities. Course instructors will guide participants through the various product release activities, beginning with the role, responsibility and importance of the product release delegate as it relates flight safety, and going through the review of documentation, visual inspection, dimensional overcheck, part marking and serialization, and release documentation requirements.

In addition, attendees are required to pass a comprehensive learning assessment to successfully complete the course and earn their initial DPRV qualification. This credential is conferred and tracked by Probitas Authentication, a third-party body that authenticates AQMS auditors and training programs against specific aerospace requirements.

Probitas and the AESQ have agreed to extend credentialing until September 1, 2020. This extension will allow individuals and companies to plan and schedule a future course. SAE International will continue to offer publicly held training sessions where circumstances permit and corporate learning.

To learn more about SAE International's DPRV training or to register for a course, please visit https://www.sae.org/learn/content/c1501/.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs award-winning programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.

SOURCE SAE International