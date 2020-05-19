Sacramento Magazine Recognizes 3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys as 2020 'Top Lawyers'

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacramento Magazine recognized three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP on its prestigious "Top Lawyers" list for 2020: Kurt A. Kappes, Timothy Long, and James M. Nelson.

Open to all licensed attorneys in Sacramento, California, Sacramento Magazine's "Top Lawyers" are selected by their peers for achievements in given legal specialties, according to the publication's website. Nominees are then evaluated based on the survey results and their standing with the State Bar of California.

Kappes, recognized in the "Employment & Labor" category, is managing shareholder of the Sacramento office and co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Complex Employment Litigation & Trials Group. He has extensive lead trial experience in many complex litigation cases, including: class actions, commercial claims, trade secrets and employee mobility, computer fraud, non-compete, unfair competition, and Business and Professions Code Section 17200 actions.

Long, also recognized for "Employment & Labor," is a shareholder in the firm's Sacramento and Los Angeles offices. He has deep experience litigating complex labor and employment issues, having served as lead counsel in multiple class, collective, and representative actions and advising on dozens more. His clients have included a variety of financial institutions and entities, health care-related entities, airlines, retailers, high-tech companies, and transportation and logistics companies.

Nelson, recognized for "Employment & Labor" and "Employee Benefits," is co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's ERISA & Employee Benefits Litigation group and chair of the Sacramento office's Labor & Employment Practice. He represents employers and ERISA plan fiduciaries in matters concerning ERISA compliance, fiduciary responsibility, collective bargaining, wage and hour, employee benefits, safety, discrimination, wrongful termination, and other labor and employment issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Sacramento Office: Greenberg Traurig's Sacramento office represents businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to mid-cap companies and trade associations. Its government law and policy attorneys and professionals develop strategies to quickly address administrative, legislative, or regulatory issues; advocate on behalf of clients with government officials and agencies; and draft legislation. Its nationally recognized litigation team handles business disputes, class action, environmental, labor and employment, government and government procurement, ERISA, Proposition 65, trade secrets and employee mobility, attorney general matters, government writs, appellate, and products liability litigation. The office's corporate group advises public and privately held companies on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, governance, recapitalizations and reorganizations, venture and private equity capital, offerings of securities, SEC investigations, 1934 Act compliance, and general corporate matters.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP