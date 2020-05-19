19.05.2020 05:00:00

Sacramento Magazine Recognizes 3 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys as 2020 'Top Lawyers'

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacramento Magazine recognized three attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP on its prestigious "Top Lawyers" list for 2020: Kurt A. Kappes, Timothy Long, and James M. Nelson.

Open to all licensed attorneys in Sacramento, California, Sacramento Magazine's "Top Lawyers" are selected by their peers for achievements in given legal specialties, according to the publication's website. Nominees are then evaluated based on the survey results and their standing with the State Bar of California.

Kappes, recognized in the "Employment & Labor" category, is managing shareholder of the Sacramento office and co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Complex Employment Litigation & Trials Group. He has extensive lead trial experience in many complex litigation cases, including: class actions, commercial claims, trade secrets and employee mobility, computer fraud, non-compete, unfair competition, and Business and Professions Code Section 17200 actions.

Long, also recognized for "Employment & Labor," is a shareholder in the firm's Sacramento and Los Angeles offices. He has deep experience litigating complex labor and employment issues, having served as lead counsel in multiple class, collective, and representative actions and advising on dozens more. His clients have included a variety of financial institutions and entities, health care-related entities, airlines, retailers, high-tech companies, and transportation and logistics companies.

Nelson, recognized for "Employment & Labor" and "Employee Benefits," is co-chair of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's ERISA & Employee Benefits Litigation group and chair of the Sacramento office's Labor & Employment Practice. He represents employers and ERISA plan fiduciaries in matters concerning ERISA compliance, fiduciary responsibility, collective bargaining, wage and hour, employee benefits, safety, discrimination, wrongful termination, and other labor and employment issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Sacramento Office: Greenberg Traurig's Sacramento office represents businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to mid-cap companies and trade associations. Its government law and policy attorneys and professionals develop strategies to quickly address administrative, legislative, or regulatory issues; advocate on behalf of clients with government officials and agencies; and draft legislation. Its nationally recognized litigation team handles business disputes, class action, environmental, labor and employment, government and government procurement, ERISA, Proposition 65, trade secrets and employee mobility, attorney general matters, government writs, appellate, and products liability litigation. The office's corporate group advises public and privately held companies on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, governance, recapitalizations and reorganizations, venture and private equity capital, offerings of securities, SEC investigations, 1934 Act compliance, and general corporate matters.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

 

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.15
10.08 %
Adecco Group 42.61
8.59 %
UBS Group 9.59
6.87 %
Alcon 58.24
6.74 %
ABB 18.11
6.00 %
Sika 165.95
2.34 %
Swisscom 501.60
2.30 %
Novartis 82.55
1.71 %
Nestle 105.08
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 351.55
-0.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.20
Vontobel: Zoom: Die Nummer 1 im NASDAQ
18.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
18.05.20
Im Auge des Hurrikans
18.05.20
Fed Ramps Up Asset Purchases
18.05.20
SMI vor freundlichem Wochenstart
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Spannungen zwischen USA und China: Trump zieht Konsequenzen - Kommt jetzt der Finanzkonflikt?
Zurich-Versicherung kündigt Zahlungen aus Kulanz an - Aktie steigt
Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Ryanair noch schwerer von Corona getroffen - Aktie dennoch mit Kurssprung
ams will schnelle Integration von OSRAM - Aktien im Plus
Vifor und FMC erreichen zusammen mit ChemoCentryx Studien-Ziele nicht - Vifor-Aktie wegen Dividendenabschlag optisch leichter
Leclanché-Aktie bricht ein: Leclanché weitet 2019 Verlust aus
Podcast mit Tesla-CEO: Elon Musk nicht Warren Buffetts "grösster Fan"
Saudischer Staatsfonds investiert Milliarden in der Coronakrise
JDE Peet's-Aktie: Reimann-Holding JAB will mit Kaffeebörsengang Milliarden einspielen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich sehr stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Am heimischen Markt ging es zum Wochenauftakt ebenso wie für den deutschen Leitindex deutlich aufwärts. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich sehr freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag ebenfalls Aufschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB