16.02.2021 13:55:00

Sabre's fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings materials available on its Investor Relations website

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Sabre has posted its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release, earnings presentation and prepared remarks to its Investor Relations webpage at investors.sabre.com/results.cfm. The earnings release is also available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Sabre will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the impact of COVID-19 on the business. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website at investors.sabre.com.

A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfillment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com. 

Contacts

Media                                                                                                    
Kristin Hays                                                                                         
kristin.hays@sabre.com                                                                     
sabrenews@sabre.com                                                       

Investors
Kevin Crissey
kevin.crissey@sabre.com
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com                                                                                                                    

