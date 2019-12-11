+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 17:01:00

Sable Resources Ltd - Announces Appointment of Richard Godfrey as CFO

VANCOUVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Godfrey to the position of CFO effective immediately.

Richard Godfrey is a finance professional who has been involved in the mining industry over the last 30 years, both domestic and international. He was preciously the CFO of the Company from November 2017 until September 2018. He has been directly involved in all financial and administration activities at the corporate and mine site levels, with the responsibilities for public and management reporting, internal controls, risk management, treasury, debt and equity financings and materials management. He has held the CFO or VP Finance position for JDS Silver, Capstone Mining, Lundin Mining, Breakwater Resources, Ma'aden (the Saudi Arabian Mining Company) and Triton Mining. He has also been the mine site Controller at mines located in the Yukon and the NWT.

Andrew Malashewsky has stepped down as CFO and will continue working as a consultant to Sable. The Company wishes to thank Andrew for his continuing contribution. Kelso Cartright will continue as Financial Controller for the company working under Mr. Godfrey.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing its Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the Margarita silver project in Chihuahua, discovered by the company in 2018; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects; the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Scorpius project in Ayacucho, Peru.

We seek safe harbor

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:18
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:52
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
13:30
Saudi-Arabien benötigt höheren Ölpreis
11:32
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
09:02
SMI schafft noch die Wende
10.12.19
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Notenbank & Brexit: Spannende Tage voraus!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger unterschätzen womöglich die Gefahr einer Rezession im nächsten Jahr
ABB-Aktien dank positiver Analystenkommentare im Plus
Aramco mit Weltrekord-Börsengang: Erstkurs der Aramco-Aktie überzeugt
S+B-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI in Rot -- DAX schliesst über 13'000 Zähler -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich kaum verändert
Senkung Kassenbeitrag zu Betriebsrenten diese Woche im Bundestag
Zurich-CEO: Finanzmärkte sind sehr herausfordernd
Credit Suisse rudert bei Rendite-Zielen zurück - Aktie verliert nur leicht
Calida-Aktie legt deutlich zu: CEO ist mit bisherigem Weihnachtsgeschäft zufrieden
SMI erholt sich -- DAX im Plus -- Dow zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI erholt sich -- DAX im Plus -- Dow zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen überwiegend freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwochnachmittag mit freundlicher Tendenz, während auch der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Vor dem Fed-Zinsentscheid tritt die Wall Street auf der Stelle. Die Börsen in Asien zogen schlussendlich mehrheitlich an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;