|
03.01.2020 23:35:00
Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC Announces Conference Call Information For 2019 Third Quarter Operational And Financial Results
HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC has scheduled a conference call to discuss Q3 2019 operational and financial results for Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am EST. Those who would like to participate in the call are encouraged to place calls before 10:50 am EST. The telephone numbers to access the conference call are:
Toll Free:
1-888-317-6003
International:
1-412-317-6061
Canada Toll Free:
1-866-284-3684
Participant Access Code:
2817042
A replay will be available until January 15th, and can be accessed through the following:
US Toll Free:
1-877-344-7529
International Toll:
1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free:
1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code:
10137890
About Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC:
Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Wolfcamp Shale play in the Southern Midland Basin within the Permian Basin of West Texas.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sable-permian-resources-finance-llc-announces-conference-call-information-for-2019-third-quarter-operational-and-financial-results-300981066.html
SOURCE Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}