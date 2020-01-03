03.01.2020 23:35:00

Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC Announces Conference Call Information For 2019 Third Quarter Operational And Financial Results

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC has scheduled a conference call to discuss Q3 2019 operational and financial results for Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am EST. Those who would like to participate in the call are encouraged to place calls before 10:50 am EST. The telephone numbers to access the conference call are:

Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Canada Toll Free:

1-866-284-3684

Participant Access Code:

2817042

A replay will be available until January 15th, and can be accessed through the following:

US Toll Free: 

1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free:

1-855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 

10137890

About Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC:
Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Wolfcamp Shale play in the Southern Midland Basin within the Permian Basin of West Texas.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sable-permian-resources-finance-llc-announces-conference-call-information-for-2019-third-quarter-operational-and-financial-results-300981066.html

SOURCE Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC

