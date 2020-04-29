Sabesp - Notice To The Market

SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that , following the guidelines established by the Company in relation to currency exposure, it carried out the conversion from Dollars to Reais of the debt contracted with the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) in the amount of US$ 494,616,801.20, corresponding to the debt balance of the 2202 / OC-BR loan related to the Rio Tietê Stage III Depollution Program. The details are:

Date: Executed, April 27, 2020 / effective, May 5, 2020

/ effective, Expiration: 3 September 2035

Amortization: Semiannual installments

Total amount:

From: US$ 494,616,801.20



To: R$ 2,810,907,281.22

Interest rate:

From: Dollar - Libor 3 months + 0.39% per year (*)



For: Reais - DI + 0.06% per year (*)

(*) On this rate, the variable margin for loans from IDB Ordinary Capital is added. This rate is periodically determined by the bank and today is at 80 bps

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

