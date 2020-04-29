|
29.04.2020 04:52:00
Sabesp - Notice To The Market
SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that , following the guidelines established by the Company in relation to currency exposure, it carried out the conversion from Dollars to Reais of the debt contracted with the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) in the amount of US$ 494,616,801.20, corresponding to the debt balance of the 2202 / OC-BR loan related to the Rio Tietê Stage III Depollution Program. The details are:
- Date: Executed, April 27, 2020 / effective, May 5, 2020
- Expiration: 3 September 2035
- Amortization: Semiannual installments
- Total amount:
- From: US$ 494,616,801.20
- To: R$ 2,810,907,281.22
- Interest rate:
- From: Dollar - Libor 3 months + 0.39% per year (*)
- For: Reais - DI + 0.06% per year (*)
(*) On this rate, the variable margin for loans from IDB Ordinary Capital is added. This rate is periodically determined by the bank and today is at 80 bps
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---notice-to-the-market-301048998.html
SOURCE Sabesp
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Handel endet mit Verlusten-- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}