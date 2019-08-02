02.08.2019 04:10:00

Sabesp - Notice To the Market

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in continuity to: (i) the Notice to the Market released on July 17, 2019 regarding the Public Consultation Nº 09/2019, which aims to obtain contributions on the methodology and general criteria for updating the Regulatory Asset Base of Sabesp's 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision; and (ii) the Notice to the Market released on July 29, 2019 in which the Company requested an extended deadline period for Sabesp and other interested parties to submit their contributions to the public consultation, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that on this date the São Paulo State Energy and Sanitation Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo), in response to the request received from Sabesp, granted an extension period of 50 days for submitting contributions to the Public Consultation Nº 09/2019, in order to meet the conclusion deadline of the Regulatory Agenda.

According to the Notice, all interested parties may submit their contributions until September 24, 2019 and the remaining provisions of the Regulation to the Public Consultation Nº 09/2019 are preserved.

The Company will keep the market informed on developments in the matter in this Notice to the Market.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---notice-to-the-market-300895517.html

SOURCE Sabesp

