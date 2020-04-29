+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020

Sabesp - Notice To Shareholders

SÃO PAULO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básido do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Companhia" or "Sabesp")  hereby informs its Shareholders that were approved at the Annual General Meeting held today the payment of interest on own capital related to the period from January to December 2019, to the Shareholders registered as such on April 28, 2020.

I.  AMOUNT, DATE AND CREDIT AND PAYMENT TERMS

The interest on own capital, totaling nine hundred and forty million, nine hundred and eighty-eight thousand, thirty-six reais and sixty-five cents(R$ 940,988,036.65) corresponding to R$ 1.3767 per common share, will be paid on May 29, 2020.

II.  WITHHOLDING INCOME TAX

Income tax shall be withheld from the amount of  interest on own capital declared to shareholders, pursuant to the laws in force, except for the immune or exempt shareholders proving such condition until May 11, 2020, and corresponding documents shall be sent to the Company's headquarters located at Rua Costa Carvalho, 300 – Sala 265 – São Paulo – SP – CEP 05429-900, in attention to the Superintendência de Captação de Recursos e Relações com Investidores.

Referring to the entities of Supplementary Private Pension, Insurance Companies and Fapi, such proof shall occur by means of Declaration, a model of which is available at the Investors Area, in the item Information to Shareholders on the website www.sabesp.com.br

III.  ATTRIBUTION TO DIVIDENDS

The aforementioned interest on own capital will be computed in the calculation of the mandatory minimum dividends, as provided for in the caput of Article 49 of the Company's Bylaws, pursuant to article 9, paragraph 7, of Law 9,249/95.

IV.  INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE CREDIT AND PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON OWN CAPITAL

The shareholders will have their credits available on the initial date of payment of such right, as set forth in above item I, in accordance with their checking account and domicile provided to Bradesco S.A.

To shareholders whose registry information does neither include their Individual/Corporate Taxpayer's Identification Number (CPF/CNPJ) nor completion of banking instructions (bank, branch and account number), the interest will be credited, pursuant to item I above, as of the third business day counted from the date of registry update in Bradesco S.A.'s electronic files. This update may be carried out at any of its branches

V.  RECORD DATE

The shares will trade ex-interest as of April 29, 2020.

Further information may be obtained at any of Bradesco S.A.'s branches during banking hours.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---notice-to-shareholders-301048950.html

SOURCE Sabesp

