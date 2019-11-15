+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Sabesp announces 3Q19 results

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its Third quarter 2019 results.

In 3Q19, net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 5,410.6 million, 42.0% from 3Q18.

Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 2,867.6 million, 5.5% up from 3Q18.

Adjusted EBIT totaled R$ 2.545.4 million, increasing by 133.1% from the R$ 1,092.1 million recorded in 3Q18.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 3,009.3 million, increasing by 109.8% from the R$ 1,434.6 million recorded in 3Q18 (R$ 8,110.0 million in the last 12 months e and R$ 5,610.3 million in the 12-months comparative period of 2018).

The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 55.6% in 3Q19, versus 37.6% in 3Q18 (44.6% in the last 12 months and R$ 36.9% in the 12-months comparative period of 2018).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, adjusted EBITDA margin reached 63.5% in 3Q19, compared to 46.0% in 3Q18 (52.2% in the last 12 months and 45.3% in the 12-months comparative period of 2018).

Net income totaled R$ 1,208.9 million in 3Q19 versus a net income of R$ 565.2 million in 3Q18.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp-announces-3q19-results-300958947.html

SOURCE Sabesp

