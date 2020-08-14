+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 07:04:00

SABESP Announces 2Q20 Results

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its second quarter 2020 results.

In 2Q20, net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$4,432.5 million, a growth of 10.9% over the same period of last year.

Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$3,352.6 million, up 4.9% over 2019.

Adjusted EBIT totaled R$1,082.9 million, up 34.2% from the R$807.1 million recorded in 2Q19.

Adjusted EBITDA, in the amount of R$1,581.4 million, increased 28.4% when compared to the R$1,231.6 million reported in 2Q19 (R$7,799.4 million in the last 12 months).

Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2Q20 was 35.7%, against 30.8% in 2Q19 (42.0% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, adjusted EBITDA margin resulted in 45.7% in 2Q20, over 36.7% in 2Q19 (50.2% in the last 12 months).

In 2Q20, the Company recorded a net income of R$378.2 million, compared to R$454.4 million in 2Q19.

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: www.sabesp.com.br

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp-announces-2q20-results-301112377.html

SOURCE Sabesp

