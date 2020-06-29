Sabar Health and Vaica Medical Announce Collaboration to Offer Digitally Connected Patient Support Services for Home Hospitalizations

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabar Health is the largest home hospital service in Israel and is considered the largest physician-based home hospital in the world, caring for 7,000 patients yearly.

Vaica is a global technology leader in the field of medication adherence, providing a Digital Patient Support Platform (DPSP) coupled with Medication Management IoT devices.

Sabar Health and Vaica are combining their services and technology to offer Remote Patient Management solutions, including medication adherence to ensure better care for patients at the comfort of their homes. This hybrid approach will enable Sabar Health's medical teams to remotely monitor patient's medication intakes and stay connected 24/7.

Sabar CEO, Dr. Itamar Offer, noted: We at Sabar Health feel that this unique collaboration will simplify our patients' daily routine, improve their clinical wellbeing and relieve some of the stress their families are dealing with when it comes to caring for their loved one.

Vaica's CEO, Tomer Gofer, stated: "We are thrilled to combine forces with Sabar Health, who is considered to be the largest physician-based home hospital in the world, in order to support their important mission of providing better healthcare at home for chronic patients. During this period of battling the Covid-19 pandemic, it is very exciting to help patients with RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) in Israel, alongside our continuous progress in the global markets."

About Sabar Health

Sabar Health Ltd. was established in 2005. The largest home hospital service in Israel, Sabar Health provides home-hospital services in 4 departments – Intensive Rehabilitation, Hospice, Acute Care and Home and acute Psychiatry. Sabar Health's team of 600 physicians, nurses, social workers and rehabilitation professionals, cares for over 1,000 patients a day, nationwide. The unique Sabar Health Home Hospital model allows for patients and families to receive the services free of charge as costs are fully covered by the four national health funds (HMO's).

https://www.sabarhealth.co.il/

About Vaica Medical

Vaica is a digital health company that offers a digital patient-support platform coupled with smart medication management IoT devices that can improve patient outcomes and increase value for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers. Vaica's proven solutions typically increase medication adherence rates from 50% to 96%.

Vaica aims to optimize the patient support industry by providing a comprehensive cloud-based software platform that enables remote personalization of medication adherence devices for any medication modality.

www.vaica.com

Sabar Health Press Contact:

Shaily Giveon

Marketing Communications Manager

shailygi@sabarhealth.co.il

Vaica Medical Press Contact:

Noa Lapidot

Business Unit Director

Noa.lapidot@vaica.com

mailto:marjierhadad@gmail.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabar-health-and-vaica-medical-announce-collaboration-to-offer-digitally-connected-patient-support-services-for-home-hospitalizations-301085064.html

SOURCE Vaica Medical