Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
29.06.2020 16:25:00

Sabar Health and Vaica Medical Announce Collaboration to Offer Digitally Connected Patient Support Services for Home Hospitalizations

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabar Health is the largest home hospital service in Israel and is considered the largest physician-based home hospital in the world, caring for 7,000 patients yearly.

Vaica is a global technology leader in the field of medication adherence, providing a Digital Patient Support Platform (DPSP) coupled with Medication Management IoT devices.

Sabar Health and Vaica are combining their services and technology to offer Remote Patient Management solutions, including medication adherence to ensure better care for patients at the comfort of their homes. This hybrid approach will enable Sabar Health's medical teams to remotely monitor patient's medication intakes and stay connected 24/7.

Sabar CEO, Dr. Itamar Offer, noted: We at Sabar Health feel that this unique collaboration will simplify our patients' daily routine, improve their clinical wellbeing and relieve some of the stress their families are dealing with when it comes to caring for their loved one. 

Vaica's CEO, Tomer Gofer, stated: "We are thrilled to combine forces with Sabar Health, who is considered to be the largest physician-based home hospital in the world, in order to support their important mission of providing better healthcare at home for chronic patients. During this period of battling the Covid-19 pandemic, it is very exciting to help patients with RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring) in Israel, alongside our continuous progress in the global markets."

About Sabar Health

Sabar Health Ltd. was established in 2005. The largest home hospital service in Israel, Sabar Health provides home-hospital services in 4 departments – Intensive Rehabilitation, Hospice, Acute Care and Home  and acute Psychiatry. Sabar Health's team of 600 physicians, nurses, social workers and rehabilitation professionals, cares for over 1,000 patients a day, nationwide. The unique Sabar Health Home Hospital model allows for patients and families to receive the services free of charge as costs are fully covered by the four national health funds (HMO's).

https://www.sabarhealth.co.il/

About Vaica Medical

Vaica is a digital health company that offers a digital patient-support platform coupled with smart medication management IoT devices that can improve patient outcomes and increase value for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers. Vaica's proven solutions typically increase medication adherence rates from 50% to 96%.

Vaica aims to optimize the patient support industry by providing a comprehensive cloud-based software platform that enables remote personalization of medication adherence devices for any medication modality.

www.vaica.com

Sabar Health Press Contact:
Shaily Giveon
Marketing Communications Manager
shailygi@sabarhealth.co.il 

Vaica Medical Press Contact:
Noa Lapidot
Business Unit Director
Noa.lapidot@vaica.com
mailto:marjierhadad@gmail.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabar-health-and-vaica-medical-announce-collaboration-to-offer-digitally-connected-patient-support-services-for-home-hospitalizations-301085064.html

SOURCE Vaica Medical

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.80
2.17 %
ABB 21.14
1.44 %
LafargeHolcim 41.23
1.43 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.70
1.19 %
UBS Group 10.87
1.12 %
Nestle 105.10
0.06 %
Novartis 83.19
0.02 %
Lonza Grp 495.60
-0.66 %
Roche Hldg G 329.55
-1.18 %
Alcon 54.54
-1.59 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
09:48
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf internationale Pharmatitel
08:24
Ein Semester der Extreme
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
18.06.20
Wo die Fed die Volatilität dämpfen kann, und wo nicht
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:59
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
11:00
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie verdoppelt sich: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie unverändert
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
SMI unentschlossen -- DAX fester -- Wall Street gemischt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
Alcon-Aktie von Sektorrotationen und Ergebnisängsten belastet
Das sind die beliebtesten Kryptos in Japan - Ripple vor Ethereum
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI unentschlossen -- DAX fester -- Wall Street gemischt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt findet am Montag keine klare Richtung. Der deutsche Leitindex kann nach anfänglichen Verlusten zulegen. Der Dow Jones legt zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB