Sabanto Delivers Autonomous Tractor Units to Patrick Space Force Base

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sabanto, Inc announced delivery of two autonomous tractor units to the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. These units will aid the grounds maintenance measures around the base. This technology allows one operator to supervise multiple tractors, addressing labor shortages and helping to alleviate a backlog of tasks.

The first autonomous tractor units delivered to Patrick Space Force Base by Sabanto

"We are excited to provide our technology not only to the United States Air Force, but also to the United States Space Force," said Eddie Brown, Sabanto's Vice President of Government Products & Services. "Expanding our market within the Department of Defense represents a big step for Sabanto."

Sabanto's autonomous technology was recently installed on the supported Kubota M5 tractor platform and is being used to automate airfield mowing operations using Sabanto's state-of-the-art path planning technology.

"Automating our mowers will allow for the reallocation of labor hours to tackle other base priorities," said Andrew C. Johnson, Captain, USAF. "By maximizing our labor hours, we will be able to complete more tasks in-house to support the space launch mission, our mission partners, and the base populace."

"Sabanto is thankful for the opportunity to serve Patrick Space Force Base. We are looking forward to opportunities to advance Sabanto's technology to better support our military partners," said Cory Spaetti, Sabanto's Vice President of Product.

Sabanto has proven, through extensive field testing, its ability to automate a variety of field operations over significant acres, leveraging a fleet of smaller 60 and 90 horsepower tractors. The company's advanced software has also been pivotal in deploying multiple systems for multiple days of non-stop operation.

Visit sabantoag.com to learn more about the company, the technology behind its autonomy kits, and to keep up with news as the company expands its product offerings throughout North America. 

About Sabanto

Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, Sabanto's mission is to accelerate autonomy in agricultural machinery to solve two primary problems: (i) the increasingly acute scarcity of labor in rural areas and (ii) ever-increasing capital expenses for modern ag machinery. Sabanto's core competency revolves around low-cost retrofits of existing agriculture machinery regardless of make or model, along with the development of necessary supporting software to maximize the utility of autonomous technology, thereby increasing producer ROI. Learn more at https://sabantoag.com.

Sabanto logo (PRNewsfoto/Sabanto)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabanto-delivers-autonomous-tractor-units-to-patrick-space-force-base-301758870.html

SOURCE Sabanto

