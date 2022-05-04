Saasyan Launches Safe Image AI To Help Schools Combat Image-Based Abuse

|
SYDNEY, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saasyan, a leader in AI-powered online student safety, announced today the official launch of Safe Image AI, available in their cloud-based, online student safety solution, Saasyan Assure.
The Saasyan Safe Image AI function detects any images containing sexual content in a student's online drive, making the detection and prevention of image-based abuse, more commonly referred to as revenge porn, an attainable and manageable goal for educational professionals.
"Unfortunately, there is an extremely high prevalence of image-based abuse found in schools today. With the launch of Safe Image AI, Saasyan delivers a solution that enables schools to turn the tide on this concerning epidemic" says Sidney Minassian, CEO of Saasyan.
With Saasyan Safe Image AI, teachers, counsellors and IT professionals can:
- Be alerted when a student's online drive contains sexually explicit images;
- Implement early intervention for the victims of image-based abuse, helping to prevent suicide and self-harm;
- Quickly identify the perpetrator of the abuse and prevent a repeat offense; and
- Improve the mental wellbeing of students by decreasing the prevalence of revenge porn and other image-based abuse in schools.
About Saasyan
Saasyan is a leader in AI-Powered Online Student Safety.
With the mass adoption of technology in the classroom and with remote learning, the online safety of students is top of mind for parents, is a high priority for school leaders and is a non-trivial problem for school IT teams.
Saasyan helps schools ensure the online safety of their students with flexible cybersecurity controls for K-12 classrooms, advanced alerting of cyberbullying & self-harm, and easy reporting of student online activities.
Integrating with the world's leading identity, cybersecurity and collaboration platforms already used by schools, Saasyan's all-cloud solution is quick to setup and delivers immediate value.
Today we serve over 400,000 students across 600 government and non-government schools.
Our mission has just begun.
Learn more at Saasyan.com
