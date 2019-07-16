16.07.2019 04:00:00

SaaS Version of Premium Container Carrier Operations Solution ALLEGRO to be a Gamechanger

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal and logistics operations technologies, today announced the new ALLEGRO SaaS, an integrated container carrier operations solution.

The solution expands CyberLogitec's comprehensive container carrier management portfolio, which is being used by leading global carriers such as Ocean Network Express, Pacific International Lines and NileDutch. With ALLEGRO SaaS, container carriers will enjoy similar visibility and control of their end-to-end supply chain while paying only for the modular functions that they have selected.

Jason Hyeon, Managing Director of CyberLogitec Global, said, "ALLEGRO has been helping international carriers transform resource utilization and cargo yields, and we wanted the same success for regional carriers. With ALLEGRO SaaS, carriers can choose what they need and avoid hefty CapEx investments. ALLEGRO SaaS will give regional carriers a real shot at levelling the playing field."

Besides allowing for shipping processes to be hosted on a single system, the cloud-based ALLEGRO SaaS runs in a robust, web-compliant operating environment and user-friendly interface, enabling remote teams to have always-on, easy access to data. As the entire range of activities, from Place of Receipt to Place of Delivery, is updated in real time, the carrier maintains 24/7 visibility of the supply chain end to end. This provides room for improving operational efficiency and enhancing revenue controls.

The solution is available in three tiers -- Tier 1 (Foundation), Tier 2 (Operations) and Tier 3 (Full), with functionalities increasing at each level. The range of choices enables carriers to choose a solution that suits their needs. Tier 1 is recommended for carriers that are just exploring digitalization of operations and Tier 3 is recommended for carriers that want maximum productivity.

ALLEGRO SaaS is available worldwide from today.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the world's supply chain with advanced technologies that solve operational challenges and meet the exacting demands of our industry. From maritime shipping operations, port and terminal operating systems to logistics forwarding and warehouse management, our integrated solutions help your business respond swiftly to changing operational needs. Our technology's advanced algorithms digitize and automate data exchanges to improve efficiency, competitiveness, productivity, and service, no matter which part of the global supply you operate within.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190611/2491411-1logo

SOURCE CyberLogitec

