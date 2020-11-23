SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’874 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’859 0.6%  Dollar 0.9100 -0.1%  Öl 45.7 0.9% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
23.11.2020 09:44:00

SaaS leader Anna Ferreira Gomes joins Netigate

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global feedback company Netigate has recruited Anna Ferreira Gomes as the new Chief Revenue Officer. Anna was recently the CRO at Datscha, and joins Netigate in Stockholm as part of its continued international expansion.

Anna has 14 years of experience with Software as a Service (SaaS), having led companies in their growth phase both internationally and within Sweden. Most recently she worked for Datscha, which is a prominent SaaS company in the Nordics. Anna was a key player in Datscha's journey to becoming leaders in `PropTech' and the sale of the company in December 2019.

"Netigate is preparing for the future, and Anna will play an important role in the global expansion and growth of the buiness. The world around us is changing, and Anna will be pivotal in helping us to continue to meet our customers' needs," says Tom Nyman, Chairman of the Board at Netigate.

"I am impressed by what Netigate has achieved, and I look forward to being part of the company's journey. I see great opportunity for the business- together with a team that is already successful- to grow in existing and new markets. We will continue to have a strong focus on product development, enhancing our offering for existing customers and continuing to expand internationally," says Anna.

Netigate was founded in 2005 and has continued to grow ever since. Today, the company is rapidly expanding across the globe and Anna's recruitment will accelerate this and take Netigate to the next level.

Netigate provides a cloud-based feedback platform that allows customers to gain insights into their customers and employees. Netigate works within Employee Experience, Customer Experience and Market research. With the Netigate tool you can create an Employee Survey, a Customer Survey gather 360 degree feedback and much more.

The company is the market leader in Sweden, and also has prominence in the German market. Netigate also has a strong market presence in Norway, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and France.

Anna Ferreira Gomes will begin her role as CRO at Netigate on the 23rd of November 2020.

Press contact:
Sophie Hedestad
+46 732 012 498
Sophie.hedestad@netigate.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/netigate-ab/r/saas-leader-anna-ferreira-gomes-joins-netigate,c3241703

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20050/3241703/1338586.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/netigate-ab/i/anna-ferreira-gomes,c2852752

Anna Ferreira Gomes

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saas-leader-anna-ferreira-gomes-joins-netigate-301178726.html

SOURCE Netigate AB

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.51
3.09 %
Swiss Re 84.02
2.64 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.40
2.04 %
UBS Group 13.29
1.68 %
LafargeHolcim 47.22
1.40 %
Part Grp Hldg 940.20
0.02 %
Swisscom 479.30
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 576.40
-0.10 %
Givaudan 3’654.00
-0.22 %
Nestle 103.32
-0.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:55
SMI weiter in Lauerstellung
06:53
Daily Markets: SMI – In luftigen Höhen / Visa – Korrektur trifft auf Unterstützung
20.11.20
Oil: Supply-Demand Dynamics as Vaccines Emerge
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
20.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Partner Regeneron
"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
Digitalwährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI höher -- DAX im Plus -- Gewinne in Asien
Bund will Flugbranche mit 1 Milliarde Euro stützen
Amazon-Aktie zu teuer? Einige US-Titel könnten sich für Anleger als Alternative erweisen
US-Justizministerium fängt Coins ab nach milliardenschwerer Bitcoin-Transaktion
Bill Ackman rechnet trotz Impfstoffhoffnung mit Marktabschwung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI höher -- DAX im Plus -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt weist zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche Zuschläge aus. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. In Asien zeigen sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit