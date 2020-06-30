Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
30.06.2020 04:38:00

SaaS Background Check System, BackChecked, Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

PHOENIX, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BackChecked LLC, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider to the background screening industry, announced today that it has completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit, earning an unqualified opinion from the auditor with no deviations found.

SaaS Background Check System, BackChecked, Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

"Since the company's inception, the task of keeping consumer data secure has been our highest priority," explained BackChecked president and co-founder, John Kloos. "Passing the AICPA's SOC 2 Type 2 examination is a key milestone in that endeavor and we hope others in our space follow suit, if they have not already done so."

BackChecked clients are Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRA's), primarily engaged in FCRA-compliant pre-employment screening, on behalf of employers in the United States. The audit was commissioned by BackChecked in order to provide transparent proof of the company's controls in the areas of Security, Availability and Confidentiality.

The SOC 2 Type 2 report has become the go-to compliance vehicle for cyber-service organizations because it is both rigorous and continuous. "It is no longer sufficient to simply house servers in a compliant data center or cloud environment," Kloos went on to say. "It's critical that you certify your own system and your own operation, as well."

About BackChecked LLC

BackChecked LLC is an independent software company, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2002, the company is dedicated, exclusively, to the task of providing state of the art systems technology to growing background screening firms.

For further information on BackChecked and its service, visit www.backchecked.com or send email to info@backchecked.com.

Press Contact:

John Kloos
6028924681
Website: www.backchecked.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saas-background-check-system-backchecked-earns-soc-2-type-2-certification-301085486.html

SOURCE BackChecked LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 41.28
1.55 %
ABB 21.15
1.49 %
CS Group 9.73
1.48 %
Geberit 471.90
1.07 %
The Swatch Grp 187.95
1.05 %
Novartis 83.37
0.24 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.11 %
Lonza Grp 496.80
-0.42 %
Roche Hldg G 331.45
-0.61 %
Alcon 54.50
-1.66 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.06.20
Vontobel: Kopenhagen: der stärkste Börsenplatz in der Krise
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
29.06.20
Ein Semester der Extreme
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie mehr als verdoppelt: Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Ex-Vorstand Marsalek will sich angeblich nicht stellen
US-Wahl im November: Müssen Anleger mit einem Crash rechnen, wenn Trump die Wahl verliert?
Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Novartis zieht EU- Zulassungsantrag für Augenmittel zurück - Zulassung für verschiedene Medikamente in Japan erhalten - Aktie freundlich
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
ams-Aktien auf Erholungskurs - keine Ermittlungen der Behörden gegen Unternehmen
Nach Corona-Pause: So wollen Lufthansa & Co. jetzt Kunden anlocken
Facebook-Aktie dreht ins Plus: US-Unternehmen zweifeln an angekündigten Facebook-Massnahmen gegen Hassbotschaften
Boeing-Aktie steigt deutlich: Boeing beginnt mit Testflügen der 737 Max
Straumann rechnet mit tieferem Umsatz im laufenden Jahr - Straumann-Aktie gewinnt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street legte zu -- SMI beendet volatilen Handel freundlich -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt entschloss sich am Ende für die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Verlusten zulegen. Die US-Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB