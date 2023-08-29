Sýn hf.: Operating profit amounted to ISK 1,002 million for the first half of 2023

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'637 0.7%  Dow 34'787 0.7%  DAX 15'931 0.9%  Euro 0.9552 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'326 0.8%  Gold 1'936 0.8%  Bitcoin 24'549 6.4%  Dollar 0.8788 -0.5%  Öl 85.3 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Aufspaltung von Disney in zwei eigenständige Unternehmen: Meinungen der Marktexperten gehen auseinander
Ausblick: Salesforce stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
VinFast-Aktie erreicht neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Rivale VinFast steigt zum nach Marktkapitalisierung drittgrössten Autobauer auf
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Fjarskipta hf Aktie [Valor: 20249193 / ISIN: IS0000020485]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2023 19:41:35

Sýn hf.: Operating profit amounted to ISK 1,002 million for the first half of 2023

Fjarskipta hf
67.70 ISK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sýn hf.’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statement for the first half of 2023 was approved by the board on August 29th, 2023.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the first half (1H) of 2023 amounted to ISK 1,002 million, an increase of 39% compared to the same period in the previous year. EBIT for the second quarter (Q2) amounted to ISK 574 million compared to ISK 322 million in Q2 2022.

Profit after taxes for 1H 2023 amounted to ISK 483 million compared to ISK 273 million in the same period in the previous year.

A decision from the Competition Authorities regarding Ljósleiðarinn's purchase of Sýn's core network is expected no later than September 28th. The agreed purchase price is ISK 3,000 million.

Sýn recently bought the marketplace Bland. In October, results are expected from the Icelandic Competition Authorities regarding Sýn’s purchase of the entire share capital of Njála, the parent company of Já hf. which operates the website ja.is. The purchase of Já and Bland adds a new revenue stream to the company’s operations. In addition, advertising spaces will increase significantly on Sýn’s online media.

EBIT guidance for 2023 amounting to ISK 2,200-2,500 million, excluding non-recurring profit from the sale of Sýn’s core network, remains unchanged.

Yngvi Halldórsson, CEO:

"Operating profit continues to grow in accordance with our forecasts. We see an increase in core operational revenues although direct comparison between periods is difficult as revenues for the same period last year included irregular items. It is particularly pleasing to see strong revenue growth and an increased profit margin for both advertising and roaming revenues. Furthermore, we see a strong and stable performance in the corporate part of the telecommunications sector.

Recently, we have made some good business transactions that will strengthen the company going forward. Sýn bought Já and the purchase agreement is awaiting approval from the Icelandic Competition Authorities. Moreover, a purchase agreement for the marketplace Bland.is has been completed. We see a lot of opportunities in the advertising market and in other services related to our online media platforms and these purchases are a part of that vision.

We made a landmark agreement with Viaplay which grants Vodafone an exclusive right to sell Viaplay products in a bundle with other products. This provides us for instance with the opportunity to simplify the life of sport enthusiasts by lowering the total cost of households and making access to top sports rights easier.

This August, Vodafone launched a variety of telecommunications and entertainment packages suitable for all types of homes. The reaction from customers has been great and we are aiming for an increase in market share in our core operations for the home market in the coming months.”

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Fjarskipta hf

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

12:48 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
09:21 Marktüberblick: Banken zeigen Stärke
09:09 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
08:12 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.67
Short 11'790.70 13.54 C0SSMU
Short 12'220.80 8.88 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'106.24 29.08.2023 17:31:16
Long 10'637.61 19.47 VWSSMU
Long 10'409.38 13.87 CSSSMU
Long 9'957.47 8.92 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Tesla-Aktie: Neues Tesla Model 3 "Highland" kurz vor der Präsentation?
US-Aktien massiv überbewertet: Das empfiehlt Top-Ökonom David Rosenberg Anlegern
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Wettbewerbskommission prüft derzeit CS-Übernahme durch UBS
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit