Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'447 -0.9%  SPI 15'115 -0.8%  Dow 33'243 -1.0%  DAX 15'896 -0.4%  Euro 0.9765 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'307 -0.4%  Gold 2'030 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'045 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8907 0.0%  Öl 76.0 -1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Starinvestor Chamath Palihapitiya mit hartem Urteil für die US-Kryptobranche - Bitcoin hat Gold ersetzt
EURO STOXX 50-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den europäischen Aktienindex
Ausblick: SMA Solar mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: ING Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Alcon43249246Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Valiant1478650Relief Therapeutics10019113Swiss Life1485278Dufry2340545
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Fjarskipta hf Aktie [Valor: 20249193 / ISIN: IS0000020485]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2023 19:20:48

Sýn hf.: Continued operational improvement in a challenging environment

Fjarskipta hf
67.70 ISK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sýn hf.’s Consolidated Interim Financial Statement for the first quarter of 2023 was approved by the board on May 10th, 2023.

  • Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter (Q1) amounted to ISK 428 million and increases by 6,7% from last year.
  • Healthy year-on-year revenue growth despite a strong comparative quarter for 2022.
  • Profit after tax amounted to ISK 213 million compared to ISK 207 million for the same period last year.
  • The EBIT guidance for 2023 remains unchanged, with operating profit (EBIT) expected to amount between ISK 2,200 to ISK 2,500 million.
  • The results of the Icelandic Competition Authorities regarding Ljósleiðarinn’s purchase of Sýn’s core network are expected this summer. The agreed purchase price is ISK 3,000 million.
  • Sýn hf. has reached an agreement on the purchase of 100% share capital of Njála, the parent company of Já hf. which operates the website ja.is. The agreement is currently under review by the Icelandic Competition Authorities.
  • During the quarter, a total of ISK 1,211 million was returned to the company’s shareholders.

Yngvi Halldórsson, CEO:

"Operating profit (EBIT) increases by 7% year-over-year despite challenging competitive conditions in all of our business segments. We see healthy revenue growth, but Q1 2022 was particularly strong due to irregular mobile revenue. Our emphasis on cost efficiency, with the strategic streamlining last fall, has enabled us to keep our operating costs stable despite multiple challenges in the environment. As part of our ongoing efforts to improve our operations, we achieved good results in negotiations with key suppliers, which will have a positive impact on our business this year.

We remain committed to the transformational journey that has been marked. We have had very good and stable performance in the corporate market, and have initiated new marketing initiatives in the individual market. We expect a lot from our marketing efforts, where the major task is to increase Vodafone’s market share in the household telecommunications sector.

We have two matters under review by the Competition Authority. We expect to receive the results of the sale of the core network and the acquisition of Já this summer. Já is an exciting addition to Sýn‘s operations and services. There are significant opportunities that come with powerful solutions and Já's workforce. Especially now when there is opportunity to make the most of the changes in the advertising market.

The EBIT guidance for the year remains unchanged, and there are significant opportunities in all of Sýn‘s business units where we will be introducing various new products and solutions in the coming months."

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Fjarskipta hf

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:50 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
10:44 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
09:28 Marktüberblick: Fresenius springt nach Zahlen
09.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf BNP Paribas SA
09.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'932.95 18.45 6SSMPU
Short 12'141.87 13.78 OFSSMU
Short 12'640.40 8.60 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'447.23 10.05.2023 17:30:23
Long 10'979.66 19.72 YHSSMU
Long 10'731.16 13.86 YQSSMU
Long 10'272.76 8.94 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefer: Meyer-Burger-Tochter MBT Systems begibt Wandelanleihe
PayPal überzeugt mit Gewinnsprung und Prognoseanhebung - PayPal-Aktie trotzdem zweistellig schwächer
Plug Power-Aktie unter Druck: Plug Power macht trotz kräftigem Umsatzplus mehr Verlust
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Blick auf drohenden Zahlungsausfall der USA: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
BACHEM-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: CEO erwartet "anspruchsvolles" 2023
UBS-Aktie letztlich leicht im Minus: Nach Abschluss der CS-Übernahme zunächst zwei separate Banken - Neues Führungsteam bekannt gegeben
Palantir-Aktie +23%: Palantir mit schreibt weiter schwarze Zahlen
Ausblick: Plug Power legt Quartalsergebnis vor
SKAN-Aktie schliesst unter Druck: Ehefrau von Manager verkauft Aktien im Millionen-Wert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit