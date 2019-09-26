Ryder Opens First Alaskan One-Stop-Shop Maintenance, Leasing, and Rental Facility in Response to Growing Demand in the State

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, announces the opening of Alaska’s first full-scale maintenance facility, centrally located at 6550 A St., Anchorage, Ala., 99518. The state-of-the-art facility provides maintenance, rental, and leasing services for commercial vehicle fleets all in one location.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005052/en/

Ryder executives and employees during the ribbon cutting ceremony in Anchorage, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)

This new location will replace the existing maintenance facility originally built largely to service The Odom Corporation’s fleet, an 85-year-old family-owned beverage distributor and the facility’s largest customer. The new facility, built to expand Ryder’s ability to provide commercial vehicle services in the growing Alaska market, will house an increased number of employees.

"This expansion comes six years after we first established roots in Anchorage, and the demand for our services speaks to the strong partnership between Ryder and the local business community,” said John Diez, President of Fleet Management Solutions for Ryder. "This facility allows us to meet the growing economic needs of Anchorage, as well as strengthen our presence in other parts of the state, while ensuring our customers have the capabilities and resources they need to grow themselves.”

"The new maintenance facility offers us the means to more reliably serve our customers,” said John Odom, President and CEO of The Odom Corporation. "We’re thankful for the investment Ryder has made in the community, and we’re proud of how far our relationship has come since our very first truck rental from them in Spokane, Washington. We look forward to continuing to build on our footprint in the Northwest United States and the South Pacific.”

Features of the New Facility

Ryder’s new Anchorage facility was established with its customers and unique climate in mind. Strategically located just off the New Seward Highway and Walter J. Hickel Parkway, the new location is less than 1.5 miles from The Odom Corporation’s warehouse. With below freezing temperatures for nearly half of the year, the Anchorage facility offers indoor wash bays and 30 plug-in locations to keep engines warm and ensure quick starts.

The new shop will be both three times larger than the old shop and have triple the number of employees, ultimately employing an estimated 16 people over the next five years to assist with rentals, leasing, maintenance, and shop support. The location will have six spacious work stations – more than double the capacity of the former location – and a sizeable selection of rental trucks and trailers on a six and a half acre lot. Future plans for the location include above-ground fuel tanks to provide a one-stop-shop for Ryder’s customers.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among "The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of "America’s Best Employers” and "America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005052/en/