Ryder Awarded NACD NXT™ Recognition for Diversity and Inclusion Commitments

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, today announced it is one of five boards chosen as winners of the second annual NACD NXT™ recognition awards. The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the authority on boardroom practices, representing more than 20,000 corporate board members. The NACD NXT recognition, part of NACD’s NXT initiative, applauds exemplary board-leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion and ultimately foster long-term company value.

"We are truly honored to be recognized by NACD for our commitment to promote and foster diversity and inclusion in the workplace,” said Robert Sanchez, Ryder chairman and chief executive officer. "We’ve seen first-hand how a more diverse environment empowers and inspires us all, and we’re incredibly proud of the intentionality that has gone into making our company more reflective of our broad range of customers and employees. We look forward to continuing to cultivate a culture we’re proud of.”

The Ryder board was selected because it has championed diversity with initiatives such as the Ryder Small Business & Supplier Diversity Program, which provides more opportunities for companies certified by the Small Business Administration to work with Ryder. The board is also a founding member and partner in Women in Trucking, an association dedicated to developing and promoting innovations that improve ergonomics and make truck driving safer and more accessible for women.

Ryder continues to drive initiatives that create more equitable opportunities in the workplace, and its initiatives can be seen at all levels of the organization. In 2018, Forbes recognized Ryder as one of "America’s Best Employers for Women” based on being a place where women can develop a rewarding career in the trucking and logistics industry. The company is also active with Women in Trucking to help attract more female candidates to the transportation industry, and has also been the recipient of multiple awards related to its empowerment of racial and ethnic minorities, and veterans.

Nominations were evaluated by an independent selection committee composed of leading corporate directors and executives. Ryder won for the mid-cap category and was honored at the NACD NXT Recognition Gala during NACD’s annual Global Board Leaders’ Summit on September 23 in Washington, D.C.

At a time when 34% of board seats among Fortune 500 companies are held by women and minorities1, Ryder’s board is 64% diverse in terms of gender and ethnicity, and its leadership team is 50% diverse. More than half of Ryder’s workforce is diverse, and that number is growing as 63% of the company’s new hires year-to-date in 2019 are minorities.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org.

About Ryder

Ryder is a Fortune 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. The company’s stock (NYSE: R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder, which provides commercial truck rental, truck leasing, used trucks for sale, and last mile delivery services, has been named among "The World’s Most Admired Companies” by Fortune, as well as one of "America’s Best Employers” and "America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes. The company is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, world-class safety and security programs, and hiring of military veterans. For more information, visit www.ryder.com or our newsroom, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

