Rybbon and SurveySparrow Integration Connects Digital Incentives and Surveys

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rybbon, a digital gifting platform, announced today a partnership with SurveySparrow, a software platform allowing users to create and share highly engaging, mobile-first surveys. The integration gives SurveySparrow users the ability to boost survey response rates through automated incentive delivery.

Brands turn to SurveySparrow to create beautiful surveys, collect rich insights, and better understand their customers. Now, with the Rybbon + SurveySparrow integration, users can also reward survey respondents for their time.

Rybbon's automated gifting platform allows market researchers and brands to streamline the reward fulfillment process. Users can offer survey respondents a wide selection of eGift cards, Visa and Mastercard Prepaid cards, and charitable donations.

SurveySparrow users can send rewards emails branded from their company to ensure recipients open them. And they can get 100% refunds on unclaimed rewards.

"Survey software like SurveySparrow and Rybbon are natural partners," Rybbon's CEO, Jignesh Shah said, "This partnership gives SurveySparrow customers a powerful method to increase survey response rates and completion rates."

"We're constantly looking for ways to help our customers get more from their surveys," said Shihab Muhammed, CEO, SurveySparrow "Partnering with Rybbon gives them an added layer of success when it comes to boosting response rates."

See how Rybbon and SurveySparrow can help streamline your survey incentive fulfillment.

About Rybbon

Rybbon puts the power of gifting to work for marketers and market researchers through its extensive catalog of eGifts from top brands like Amazon.com and Panera. Rybbon also offers rewards suitable for international rewards programs, such as Visa and Mastercard Prepaid cards rewards that work in over 150 countries. Rybbon integrates with top marketing platforms like HubSpot, Marketo, SurveyMonkey, Clicktools, Intercom, Talkable and Qualtrics to make gifting easy and automatic.

Learn more about Rybbon at http://www.rybbon.net.

About SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow is a Palo Alto-based customer experience platform that aims to reimagine the data collection experience. SurveySparrow's Conversational User Interface (CUI) allows users to create and share highly-engaging, mobile-first surveys. The platform is well-equipped to perform an extensive analysis of the feedback collected to derive meaningful business conclusions. For more information, please visit http://www.surveysparrow.com.

SOURCE Rybbon, LLC