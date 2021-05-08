SMI 11’159 0.4%  SPI 14’363 0.7%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’400 1.3%  Euro 1.0956 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’034 0.9%  Gold 1’831 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’726 1.0%  Dollar 0.9014 -0.7%  Öl 68.3 0.0% 

RYB Education, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Sunday, May 9, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time

BEIJING, May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Sunday, May 9, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time.

The earnings release will be available on the investor relations page of its website at http://ir.rybbaby.com.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, May 10, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 10, 2021) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. 

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its two decades of operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

For more information, please visit http://ir.rybbaby.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
RYB Education, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail:  ir@rybbaby.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.   
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ryb@tpg-ir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryb-education-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-sunday-may-9-2021-us-eastern-time-301286984.html

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.

﻿

