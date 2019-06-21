21.06.2019 14:33:00

Ryan Bishop-Led Cannaris Looks to Expand Its Footprint and Operations

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in 1996, California became the first state in the United States to legalize medical cannabis. This sparked a trend and led the majority of the states following suit by 2016. Despite the legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purpose in a number of states across the country, there hasn't been adequate research and testing done on the subject.

Cannaris Analytical Laboratories

In an attempt to solidify the foundation of the new cannabis culture and validate its wide-ranging benefits, Ryan Bishop launched the Cannaris Analytical Labs. Through this, he aims to be the leading provider of cannabis and hemp testing, and also the source for scientific research for the regulated industry.

In 2010, Bishop set foot in the industry with the launch of medical offices that specialized in offering cards to Arizona cannabis patients. Being a serial entrepreneur, Bishop has a number of brands attached to his name; some of them being Axiom Hemp & CBD, Option One Healthcare, and Dope Nation Agency.

Bishop and his team have a proven and trusted track record in the cannabis industry. While talking about his plans for the future, Ryan says, "At Cannaris, we have already begun implementing a strategy to create a footprint in all the states where cannabis is legalized. In the next few months, we plan to accelerate our partnership with licensed distributors in California to provide cannabis testing that is fully compliant with crucial regulations."

Bishop has been looking to expand Cannaris' operations and garner a wider footprint. In May 2019, Ryan also secured funding valued at $10M. Talking about building Cannaris, his plans for growth, and vision for endorsing cannabis industry, Bishop shares, "The cannabis business is booming in the US, and testing facilities are needed to meet the growing demand. Cannaris Labs has many multi-state large organizations that have already partnered to seek consistent testing. Since there are promising new medical markets, it is perhaps the right time to expand and identify opportunities in the medical market."

With increasing legalization of recreational and medicinal cannabis, to ensure consumer safety, Bishop insists on the fact that the highest quality of analytical and R&D service is required for testing, and this is exactly what Cannaris provides across all its labs. He adds, "We take adequate measures to ensure that all the labs deliver the same level of accuracy, professionalism, and customer service."

Bishop is now looking for locations that will contribute to building Cannaris' multi-state footprint. This would play a pivotal role in meeting customer needs and expectations.

Media Contact:
Logan Walter
JRG Attorneys at Law
831-649-7528

Ryan Bishop

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryan-bishop-led-cannaris-looks-to-expand-its-footprint-and-operations-300872468.html

SOURCE Cannaris Analytical Labs

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:44
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Öltitel mit 40% Barriere
09:40
S&P 500 – Rekordhoch
08:47
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
06:25
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
SMI leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Orior-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Schweinepest in China hat kaum Einfluss auf Zahlen
Comet-Aktie sackt ab: Comet-Chef René Lenggenhager nimmt den Hut
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Eurokurs steigt vor US-Zinsentscheidung - Franken gesucht
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,12 Dollar - Franken zum Greenback und Euro stabil
Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor betrügerischen Krypto-Firmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Freitag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX zeigt sich unbewegt. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB