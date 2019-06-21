Ryan Bishop-Led Cannaris Looks to Expand Its Footprint and Operations

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Back in 1996, California became the first state in the United States to legalize medical cannabis. This sparked a trend and led the majority of the states following suit by 2016. Despite the legalization of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purpose in a number of states across the country, there hasn't been adequate research and testing done on the subject.

In an attempt to solidify the foundation of the new cannabis culture and validate its wide-ranging benefits, Ryan Bishop launched the Cannaris Analytical Labs. Through this, he aims to be the leading provider of cannabis and hemp testing, and also the source for scientific research for the regulated industry.

In 2010, Bishop set foot in the industry with the launch of medical offices that specialized in offering cards to Arizona cannabis patients. Being a serial entrepreneur, Bishop has a number of brands attached to his name; some of them being Axiom Hemp & CBD, Option One Healthcare, and Dope Nation Agency.

Bishop and his team have a proven and trusted track record in the cannabis industry. While talking about his plans for the future, Ryan says, "At Cannaris, we have already begun implementing a strategy to create a footprint in all the states where cannabis is legalized. In the next few months, we plan to accelerate our partnership with licensed distributors in California to provide cannabis testing that is fully compliant with crucial regulations."

Bishop has been looking to expand Cannaris' operations and garner a wider footprint. In May 2019, Ryan also secured funding valued at $10M. Talking about building Cannaris, his plans for growth, and vision for endorsing cannabis industry, Bishop shares, "The cannabis business is booming in the US, and testing facilities are needed to meet the growing demand. Cannaris Labs has many multi-state large organizations that have already partnered to seek consistent testing. Since there are promising new medical markets, it is perhaps the right time to expand and identify opportunities in the medical market."

With increasing legalization of recreational and medicinal cannabis, to ensure consumer safety, Bishop insists on the fact that the highest quality of analytical and R&D service is required for testing, and this is exactly what Cannaris provides across all its labs. He adds, "We take adequate measures to ensure that all the labs deliver the same level of accuracy, professionalism, and customer service."

Bishop is now looking for locations that will contribute to building Cannaris' multi-state footprint. This would play a pivotal role in meeting customer needs and expectations.

