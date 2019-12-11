RxS expands into Europe with opening of office in Poland

MANALAPAN, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Privately held RxS LLC ("RxS"), announced today an expansion into the European Market with the introduction of RxS PL Sp. z o.o. and the opening of its flagship office in Warsaw, Poland. Since the U.S.-based company's inception in 2011, RxS has quickly emerged as a leader in the highly specialized niche area of Prescription Drug Marketing Act of 1987 (PDMA) compliance. A service organization enabled by technology, RxS provides a wide range of services including Commercial, Sales Operations, and Multi-Channel Initiatives, all with a compliance focus to the Life Sciences industry. The expansion into Poland greatly expands the company's footprint and provides a natural extension for their service offerings.

"This expansion approach is two-pronged," says Mark Jara, RxS Principal and Managing Director. "First, we are extending our U.S. operations with ancillary support including technical development and program support based in Poland. Second, we are supporting regionalized multi-channel initiatives specific to the company and brand, working with pharmaceutical and biotech companies based in Poland and other European nations. More importantly, a patient centric focus does not have any borders, so this is a natural progression in supporting our multinational and regionalized client base."

Jara and the RxS leadership team assert they are poised to expand their international footprint with regards to their services and platforms. The support needs differ significantly across continents and from country to country, yet a universal truth in this business sector is that most pharmaceutical and biotech companies need strategic partners that can help extend the organization's competitive footprint within a compliant framework ,and that's where RxS comes in.

At its core, the company offers customizable solutions for multi-channel sample management programs to companies of all sizes, ensuring compliance, operational support, state-of-the-art reporting, and outstanding customer service. From a practical standpoint, Poland is centrally situated in the European marketplace and has a growing reputation as a hotbed of technological, innovation and top talent.

Since RxS began operations in New Jersey in 2011, the company has utilized a unique, very customer-service-driven approach to multi-channel sample management, reshaping the industry and changing the way competitors go about their jobs. With the expansion into Poland, the company intends to build off its success in the United States, while keenly adapting its style to the nuances of the Polish/European marketplace and beyond.

About RxS LLC

RxS LLC, a privately held company in Manalapan, New Jersey, is the leading provider of multi-channel sample management solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Supported by more than 75 years of combined pharmaceutical leadership experience, RxS has been partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech companies since its founding in 2011 to provide regulatory compliance in order to lessen the administrative burden of the PDMA. RxS offerings go beyond regulatory compliance, providing solutions to increase marketing and sample effectiveness. Driven by technology, RxS offers a suite of proprietary services and software solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and maximize analytics data. RxS's commitment to innovative solutions extends beyond their service offerings and into the community through a unique partnership with Academy Learning Centers where students with disabilities are offered employment opportunities to help develop self-reliance and foster an improved sense of self.

