10.01.2020 15:15:00

RxRevu Celebrates Unprecedented Growth in 2019

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxRevu achieved unprecedented growth in 2019, advancing its position as the leader in Prescription Decision Support. In only eight months, use of RxRevu's integrated prescription cost transparency solution, SwiftRx® Direct™, grew from less than ten health systems, primarily in Colorado, to more than 320 health systems across the country. The company is on-pace to have more than 500 health systems using the solution by the end of 2020. Partnerships with industry leading electronic health record (EHR) providers, Epic and Cerner, as well as premier pharmacy benefit managers and payers like Express Scripts, Humana and OptumRx / United Healthcare, allow RxRevu to bring cost savings to millions of patients and alleviate administrative burdens on healthcare providers.

RxRevu - the industry leader in Prescription Decision Support (PRNewsfoto/RxRevu)

In April 2019, RxRevu launched SwiftRx Direct – a tool that gives providers access to real-time, patient- and pharmacy-specific cost information, coverage restrictions and therapeutic alternatives. The data is available within the native workflows of providers' EHR platforms. Giving providers drug cost and coverage information on 120 million patients at the point-of-prescribing enables data-driven and evidence-based prescribing decisions that help patients get the medications they need at prices they can afford. Through SwiftRx Direct, providers can see covered and non-covered drugs, avoid medications requiring prior authorization, choose lower cost alternatives from the patient's health plan and provide coupons that may offer even lower prescription costs for patients.

"In 2019, RxRevu brought personalized, real-time out-of-pocket cost data to the forefront for millions of patients, tens of thousands of providers and hundreds of healthcare systems. We believe that a new level of accuracy and completeness in cost information is essential, compared to generalized or previously-aggregated cost estimates," said Carm Huntress, co-founder and CEO of RxRevu. "We are proud to have the most comprehensive real-time benefit check network in the market, which is as an important early step in addressing healthcare costs. The RxRevu team will continue our amazing growth throughout 2020 with expanded adoption of SwiftRx Direct and the launch of several new solutions designed to take cost out of healthcare."

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), spending on healthcare has increased to one of every five dollars spent, and patients are required to pay higher deductibles and copays. As a public official and CMS Administrator, Seema Verma sees the increasing cost of healthcare as an impending crisis that can, in part, be addressed by empowering patients with cost information they need to make better informed decisions.

"Giving patients access to data is just the first step – we also need to drive towards consumer-friendly tools presenting information that is both personal and actionable at the time people seek care," explained Verma in a recent blog post. "We need to meet patients where they are and integrate cost information into their healthcare decision making process. The case for price transparency throughout the healthcare system is clear."

RxRevu is proud to play a leading role in addressing healthcare's cost transparency crisis and is dedicated to making prescription cost discussions a standard part of doctor-patient interactions. RxRevu's cost-saving tools are available at no cost to hospitals and healthcare systems. Industry leaders interested in driving out the underlying cost of prescription drugs and improving the patient financial experience are invited to contact RxRevu.

About RxRevu
RxRevu is a Denver-based company on a mission to improve healthcare through more informed, consistent and frictionless prescription decisions. RxRevu's Prescription Decision Support technology promotes condition-appropriate prescribing and patient cost transparency, to improve safety and satisfaction. The SwiftRx® platform helps clinicians quickly and easily find affordable alternatives to more costly medications specific to a patient's health needs and out of pocket cost. It also enables health systems to holistically manage and measure clinicians prescribing performance. For more information about RxRevu, its solutions and innovative advancements visit rxrevu.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rxrevu-celebrates-unprecedented-growth-in-2019-300984773.html

SOURCE RxRevu

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Entspannung am Ölmarkt möglicherweise etwas voreilig
09:30
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen callable single BRCs
08:57
SMI kann erneut nicht Schritt halten
07:08
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Adecco – Weiter im fallenden Trendkanal
09.01.20
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
08.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Nachhaltigkeit
07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
mehr
Guter Jahresstart trotz Irankonflikt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Euro erholt sich zum Franken etwas nach tiefstem Stand seit Frühjahr 2017
SNB erwartet für 2019 Gewinn von knapp 50 Milliarden Franken
Roche, Novartis & Co.: Böses Omen für den europäischen Pharmasektor?
Sika-Aktie fällt: Weiter auf Wachstumskurs und Rekordgewinn in Aussicht gestellt
Marc A. Thiessen: Das waren Donald Trumps grösste Errungenschaften in 2019
US-Indizes in Rekordstimmung -- SMI beendet Handel quasi unbewegt -- DAX mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Tesla stellt bei Börsenwert GM und Ford zusammen in den Schatten - Aktie fällt ins Minus
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Studien-Erfolg mit Ligelizumab bei Nesselsucht
Analyst optimistisch für Tesla: Neues Kursziel bei über 500 US-Dollar
Basilea-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Umsatz im 2019 gesteigert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stabil -- DAX moderat im Plus -- Wall Street behauptet erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gehen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex freundlich präsentiert. An den US-Börsen dürfte es zunächst etwas ruhiger zugehen. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;