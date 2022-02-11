SMI 12’232 -0.7%  SPI 15’471 -0.7%  Dow 34’738 -1.4%  DAX 15’425 -0.4%  Euro 1.0521 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’155 -1.0%  Gold 1’859 1.7%  Bitcoin 39’011 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9259 0.1%  Öl 95.2 4.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
12.02.2022 00:26:00

RxDefine Appoints Ex-Veeva Life Science Exec, Jim Diefenbach As New Commercial Leader

AUSTIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxDefine, the provider of the first digital end-to-end solution for life science commercialization, today announced the hiring of its first SVP of Commercial, Jim Diefenbach. In this role, Diefenbach will lead the company's commercial organization through the next phase of growth. Diefenbach joined the company mid-January, and will report directly to RxDefine Co-Founder and CEO, Chase Feiger, MD.

Jim Diefenbach, SVP of Commercial at RxDefine

Diefenbach previously was at Veeva Systems, where he spent the last 9.5 years, most recently as General Manager of the Medtech organization. At Veeva, Diefenbach was responsible for the development, growth, and scale of the Medtech division. Previously, he spent 10+ years in commercial roles at AstraZeneca and Biogen.

"Creating digital solutions for the underlying pains of the life science industry to ethically empower patients and providers is at the core of everything we do at RxDefine. We believe better healthcare can be delivered through partnership and collaboration across the healthcare value-chain - from manufacturer to patient," said Feiger. "To help achieve this, we're welcoming an exceptional commercial leader with extensive experience across life sciences and medtech to serve as our SVP of Commercial. Jim's known for building strong teams in high growth, regulatory compliant environments by ensuring true partnership and strategic insight through industry. I'm excited to welcome Jim to our team as we focus on unlocking additional value for customers," said Feiger.

Diefenbach will focus on engaging new and existing life science customers as RxDefine continues to deliver value across areas such as cardiovascular disease, pulmonology, neurology, oncology, rheumatology, psychiatry, OB/GYN, and more.

"My entire career has been focused on helping others do better.  Joining RxDefine helps me round out my industry experience, by bringing technology directly to helping patients understand their disease.

RxDefine has brought together some of the most diverse backgrounds from the life sciences, consumer and technology industries, and I am excited to do my very best to work with them to help RxDefine exceed our customers' expectations."

About RxDefine

RxDefine offers the first digital, end-to-end solution for life science commercialization, from patient to provider. The team consists of technologists from companies such as Amazon, Google, Apple, Parsable, Mckinsey, and others who have spent years transforming consumer-technology into a regulatory-compliant, data-driven experience. The company is backed by the original  investors behind industry-revolutionary companies such as Facebook, Tesla, Palantir, and SpaceX.

RxDefine Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rxdefine-appoints-ex-veeva-life-science-exec-jim-diefenbach-as-new-commercial-leader-301481066.html

SOURCE RxDefine

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Lars Erichsen: Zinswende bedroht Tech Aktien | BX Swiss TV

Die Zinswende in Amerika spielt auch weiterhin eine grosse Rolle. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Lars Erichsen, Investor, Finanzinfluencer & YouTuber. Er erklärt, wie uneinig sich die Investmentbanken in den USA über die angekündigten Zinsschritte sind. Wie wird sich die Inflation weiter entwickeln? Darüber spricht Lars Erichsen im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Ausserdem erklärt Lars Erichsen, welche Branchen von einer Zinswende profitieren oder welche sogar hart getroffen werden könnten. Trotz des negativen Realzinses verlief Gold im Jahr 2021 eher schwach. Doch dies könnte sich in Zukunft durch die Zinswende ändern. Als mögliche Verlierer sieht Lars Erichsen dabei erneut die Tech Aktien wie es sich auch in der Korrektur zu Beginn des Jahres 2022 widergespiegelt hat.

 

Lars Erichsen: Zinswende bedroht Tech Aktien | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.02.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
11.02.22 Disney-Konzern streamt sich erfolgreich
11.02.22 Marktüberblick: Siemens springt nach Zahlen
11.02.22 Zinssorgen werden grösser
11.02.22 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bearishe Tageskerze am 50er-EMA / EUR/USD – Hält die steigende Unterstützungslinie?
11.02.22 Lars Erichsen: Zinswende bedroht Tech Aktien | BX Swiss TV
10.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street und US-Techwerte verlustreich -- DAX beendet Sitzung schwach -- Börsen in Fernost geben letztendlich nach
Ärger im Crypto Valley könnte Schweizer Finanzplatz in Verruf bringen
Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Sinkflug nach enttäuschenden Ergebnissen und Prognosen fort
Logitech-Aktie in Rot: Geschädigte Logitech-Aktionäre können Ansprüche länger geltend machen
Instabile Krypto-Blockchain setzt Solana-Kurs deutlich zu - Update soll helfen
Kühne+Nagel spannt mit Wasserstoff-Hersteller zusammen - Kühne+Nagel-Aktie schlussendlich verlustreich
Wieso der Euro zu US-Dollar und Franken fällt
Xlife Sciences-Aktie schliesst deutlich im Plus: Xlife Sciences mit fulminantem Börsendebut am Sparks-Segment der SIX
EMS-Aktie fester: EMS-CHEMIE hat Vor-Coronaniveau wieder übertroffen
Stifel-Analyst: Diese Schweizer Aktien haben Potenzial - und diese nicht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit