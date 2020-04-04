Rx relief® Provides Critical Pharmacy Professionals to Help Essential Organizations Staff Up Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

FRESNO, Calif., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more states are ordering businesses to temporarily close and millions of residents to stay at home because of the coronavirus, Rx relief, a division of PrideStaff, is proud to partner with essential businesses and healthcare organizations, helping to secure the pharmacy talent they need during these challenging times.

The federal government has identified pharmacists and pharmacy professionals as Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers; their contributions are imperative during the response to the COVID-19 emergency for both public health and safety as well as community well-being. While much of the nation is at a standstill, pharmacy professionals who work in hospitals, healthcare clinics, nursing facilities, retail pharmacies and more have a special responsibility to continue providing indispensable services during the pandemic.

As a leading national pharmacy staffing and placement firm, Rx relief is answering the call of duty, working relentlessly to keep critical infrastructure organizations' pharmacy operations running smoothly. Backed by best-in-class technology and processes, Rx relief quickly pivoted when the pandemic hit to accelerate its transition to remote operations. Their offices are actively using online recruiting, virtual interviews and proprietary technology to seamlessly support their clients' staffing and hiring needs throughout these challenging times.

"Rx relief is honored to help in any way we can during the pandemic response when staying fully staffed is more important than ever for hospitals, retail pharmacies and other employers that require pharmacy talent," said Rx relief COO, Tammi Heaton. "Thanks to smart tech investments we made years ago, we're operating at full capacity, providing essential pharmacy staffing and recruiting support in critical infrastructure sectors."

"Right now, we have pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other pharmacy professionals working to help people in communities across the nation," continued Heaton. "We're extremely proud of the talented, dedicated pharmacy professionals who are working on the front lines to make a meaningful impact during the coronavirus pandemic; their commitment and performance throughout this crisis reflect what Rx relief is all about."

Rx relief team members are available to provide the individual support and guidance clients and professionals need to manage challenges during this pandemic and beyond. In addition to this one-on-one support, Rx relief's blog, The Script, offers timely, industry-specific workplace best-practices and career advice.

The success of Rx relief's approach is evident; earlier this year, they earned ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for a sixth consecutive year, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for ten years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. Rx relief is the only staffing firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to win the Diamond Awards six years in a row.

