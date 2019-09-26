Rx relief® Makes Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 List of Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms in the U.S. for Second Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rx relief, a division of PrideStaff, is pleased to announce that their pharmacy recruiting and placement firm was once again named to Staffing Industry Analysts' list of Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States. This is the second consecutive year Rx relief has made this list, moving up from number 28 in 2018 to number 27 in 2019.

Reflecting continued robust growth within the U.S. healthcare staffing market, each of the elite organizations named to this list generated over $25 million in U.S. staffing revenue in 2018. According to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) estimates, these organizations collectively generated more than $2.3 billion in U.S. allied healthcare temporary staffing revenue last year, accounting for 58% of the market. For the purposes of the report, SIA defined "allied healthcare" temporary staffing firms as those providing temporary healthcare professionals such as therapists (physical, occupational and speech), imaging technicians, phlebotomists and pharmacists.

"We're thrilled to be named as one of the largest U.S. allied healthcare staffing firms for a second straight year," said George Rogers, Founder and CEO of PrideStaff. "Rx relief continues to grow as a leader in this segment by providing the industry's best temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals in all types of pharmacy organizations. As demand for qualified professionals remains strong, we will continue to support the success of our clients and talent by living out our mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' every day."

Making SIA's 2019 list is just the latest mark of distinction for the leading pharmacy recruiting and placement firm. Earlier this year, Rx relief also earned ClearlyRated's coveted Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for a fifth consecutive year, after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. Rx relief is the only staffing firm dedicated to pharmacy staffing in the U.S. and Canada to win the Diamond Awards five years in a row.

About Rx relief

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified and GSA approved pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. With over 40 years in the staffing business, headquartered in Fresno, CA, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit http://www.rxrelief.com.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

