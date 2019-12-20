20.12.2019 23:00:00

Rx-360 Announces 2020 Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx-360 is pleased to announce their 2020 Board of Directors.  The Board of Directors is positioned to continue driving the Rx-360 mission of pharmaceutical supply chain security and patient safety.  This announcement follows the successful growth of the organization and this past year's celebration of their Ten-Year Anniversary.  The Rx-360 Consortium operates internationally through its member driven Working Groups and successful Audit Program. The 2020 Board of Directors includes:

Tim Valko (Chair):            

Atara Biotherapeutics

Lucy Cabral (Vice Chair):  

Roche Genentech

Rob Welsh (Treasurer):      

Avantor

Scott Kammer (Secretary):  

Takeda

Peggy Speight:                      

Johnson and Johnson

Rick Calabrese:                      

Sartorius-Stedim North America

Toby Parker:                       

Eli Lilly

Erwin Wenning:                    

Bayer

Eric Berg:                               

Amgen

Denise Pirko:                      

Boehringer Ingelheim

Reggie Jackson:                  

Pfizer

Gary Perkins:                        

MilliporeSigma (Merck KGaA)

Anish Swadi:                   

Hikal

*Christian Liebl:                

Schreiner MediPharm

*Stephan Peeters:              

Lonza

*Brenda McKown:                

Cook MyoSite



*Newly appointed for 2020

Tim Valko the Rx-360 Board Chair expressed, "On behalf of Rx-360, our Board of Directors and the patients we serve, I am pleased to welcome our three new Board Members Christian Liebl, Brenda McKown, and Stephan Peeters, we look forward to a great 2020".  Jim Fries, Rx-360 CEO, added, "The experience that our Board brings to not only the Rx-360 membership, but the industry as a whole truly signals the importance of supply chain security and patient safety."

About Rx-360:

Rx-360, an international pharmaceutical supply chain consortium, was formed in 2009 to support an industry-wide commitment to ensuring patient safety by enhancing quality and authenticity throughout the supply chain. The organization's mission is to protect patient safety by sharing information and developing processes related to the integrity of the healthcare supply chain and the quality of materials within the supply chain.. To learn more about Rx-360, please visit http://www.Rx-360.org or email Jim Fries at jfries@rx-360.org.

